The music video comes just over a week after the singer released the song, which fueled rumors about a feud between her and Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter Releases Dramatic Music Video About Ups and Downs of Love for New Single 'Skin'

Sabrina Carpenter isn't done saying her piece.

On Monday, the 21-year-old singer released a music video for her new single, "Skin," an emotional song about not letting other people have power over her feelings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video features Carpenter alongside 26-year-old actor Gavin Leatherwood, who plays her love interest.

As the Girl Meets World star sings, the couple is sharing romantic moments together, including sharing a meal and lounging on the couch. Then, the earth begins to shake up their relationship as rain, snow, and even earthquakes interrupt their intimate moments.

The music video comes just over a week after the "Sue Me" singer dropped the song, which fueled rumors about a feud between her and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo.

At the beginning of January, 17-year-old Rodrigo released "drivers license," a scorching breakup ballad seemingly inspired by a messy split from her costar Joshua Bassett.

Fans initially thought that "drivers license" is about Bassett and his new rumored relationship with Carpenter based on "clues" from the lyrics, including the line: "You're probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt."

Fans believed Carpenter's ballad was a response to Rodrigo's song, telling her that she isn't going to let her fellow Disney star's words get under her skin. However, Carpenter took to social media to refute those claims, saying that the song "isn't calling out one single person."

"i wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," the actress and singer wrote on Instagram. "i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."

She continued, "some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year. it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I'm still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing."

Carpenter ended her post by asking her fans not to refrain from directing hateful comments at anyone else because of the song.