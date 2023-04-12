Sabrina Carpenter's Portland Concert Canceled After 'Credible Security Threat': 'So Sorry'

Sabrina Carpenter was forced to cancel a Portland, Oregon concert at the last minute after reports of a bomb threat.

The 23-year-old actress and singer's Monday performance at Keller Auditorium was called off moments before the singer was due to walk out on stage.

Carpenter shared an update on her Twitter page after the cancellation, telling fans, "I am so sorry. I love you very much." The performer wrote: "I can't tell you how much it breaks my heart, this is the last thing I wanted to do but due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to perform tonight."

"You will be refunded – refunds will come at point of purchase and we are doing our best to reschedule at a later date. The venue is closing for the evening, please take care of yourselves and return home safely."

Fans on social media said the concert was canceled at about 10 p.m., after the opening act Spill Tab had already performed.

"Employees with the Crystal Ballroom called 911 after receiving an anonymous phone call from an individual claiming they were going to blow up the venue," Portland Police Bureau Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard tells PEOPLE. "We contacted both venues and also conducted extra patrols around the Ballroom due to the threat."

Carpenter was originally meant to perform at the Crystal Ballroom but had moved venues to accommodate a larger crowd.

Promoter AEG Presents told Rolling Stone it was a "credible security threat" and the show was called off "out of an abundance of caution."

PEOPLE has contacted AEG Presents and the Portland venue for further information.

The former Girl Meets World star is currently on a national tour for her fifth studio album, Emails I Can't Send.

The 2022 album documents some of the love and heartbreak she went through and the fierce public scrutiny she faced online. Dating rumors surrounding the "Vicious" singer and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett went into overdrive in early 2021 after Bassett's costar Olivia Rodrigo released her hit single "Driver's License."

Many fans theorized the lyrics were about the actor.

Carpenter performed in Seattle on Tuesday and her next performance will be in San Francisco on Friday.