Sabrina Carpenter wrote that she was "very grateful" to have been able to hold grandma Marilyn Cartwright's hand "one last time"

Sabrina Carpenter Mourns the Loss of Her Grandmother: 'I Really Miss My Biggest Fan'

Sabrina Carpenter is mourning the loss of her beloved grandmother.

The "Fast Times" singer, 22, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram Thursday in honor of her late grandma Marilyn Cartwright, saying she was "very grateful" to have been able to hold her hand "one last time."

"I couldn't have dreamt up a better grandma than you. You were always so interested in the details that most people look right past, you made every person you spoke to feel so individually important," Carpenter wrote. "You gave me so much authentic genuine love for so much of my life and I will never take that for granted. I really miss my biggest fan."

Carpenter noted that she hoped "they have ping pong and understand your sarcasm up there," and concluded: "Nothing is or will ever be the same without you here."

The Girl Meets World actress posted a carousel of photos combining both recent shots of her and Cartwright as well as throwbacks of her grandmother as a young woman, including what appears to be her wedding day and a snap of her wearing a shirt baring the famous "Lady Marmalade" lyrics, "Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?"

Carpenter — who lost her grandfather Frank Cartwright, Marilyn's husband, in April 2020 — previously offered fans glimpses of their close relationship on social media.

In December 2019, after a fan wished the singer a merry Christmas, she responded, "Hope you're having a beautiful holiday. I'll be playing ping pong with grandma lol she a beast."

Three years earlier, Carpenter joked that Cartwright liked her song "Smoke and Fire" because "it has a hot beat to it!"

The former Disney Channel star released the single "Fast Times" in February, and the song is set to appear on her forthcoming fifth studio album, which will be her first since signing with Island Records.

The album follows 2019's Singular Act II, and Carpenter has already released singles "Skin" and "Skinny Dipping" over the last year.

She told PEOPLE in December that her new album "reflects a side of me that is yet to be heard."