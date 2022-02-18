Sabrina Carpenter Goes Noir in Music Video for Sultry New Single 'Fast Times'

"Fast Times" has arrived!

Sabrina Carpenter's sultry new single was released on Friday, alongside a music video that features the actress and singer dodging bad guys in pursuit of a mysterious briefcase.

The video, directed by Amber Park, begins with a police chase through the streets of a dark, rainy city.

Two different Carpenters appear on screen: one with dark brown hair wearing all black, and a blonde Carpenter, 22, clad in more colorful clothes.

The former kicks things off by carrying a briefcase through the city streets, only to be kidnapped on a busy highway by a goon who makes off with her prized possession.

She fights him off, but is bombarded by yet another goon before the perspective switches to blonde Carpenter, who is dancing with friends in a garage.

"Fast times and fast nights/Closed eyes and closed blinds, we couldn't help it," she sings on the track. "Our thighs on bedsides/Give me a second to forget I ever really meant it."

Mid-dance routine, a red alarm begins to blare, and the star seeks cover in an air duct, only to be discovered and dragged away.

After breaking free of a glass box (eerily reminiscent of Joe Goldberg's torture chamber on Netflix's You), she makes it through a series of lasers to find the briefcase waiting for her.

Carpenter opens the briefcase with an ambiguous smile, leaving the viewer to wonder what's inside, à la Pulp Fiction.

"Fast Times" will appear on the star's forthcoming fifth studio album, which will be her first since signing with Island Records. The record follows 2019's Singular Act II, and Carpenter has already released singles "Skin" and "Skinny Dipping" over the last year.

The former Girl Meets World star said in January that she's hidden the album's name "somewhere in work that I've put out over the last year" as an Easter egg of sorts for fans to uncover.

"I feel like it's something a few artists do, and I feel like I just really have had an amazing relationship with my fans over the years, and they love being detectives and I like playing into it," she told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. "Yeah, and then you can find the name of my album and you can announce it. 'Cause it's out there!"

Carpenter told PEOPLE in December that her new album "reflects a side of me that is yet to be heard."