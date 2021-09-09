Sabrina Carpenter Calls Past Relationship 'Water Under the Bridge' in 'Skinny Dipping'

Sabrina Carpenter is looking to turn the page on a past relationship.

On Thursday, Carpenter released her newest single, "Skinny Dipping" — a collaboration with Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, with an accompanying music video. The single demonstrates a sense of closure from a past relationship — however, the singer told Teen Vogue she's not there yet.

"I didn't feel like I was healed and fully out of a place where I didn't hold any anger or resentment," Carpenter, 22, told the outlet.

Sabrina Carpenter Throws Water Under the Bridge in 'Skinny Dipping' Credit: SABRINA CARPENTER/ YOUTUBE

Instead, the idea behind the song was to create a scenario where she had worked through her feelings and is able to face her past as she sings:

"We've been swimming on the edge of a cliff / I'm resistant, but going down with the ship / It'd bе so nice, right? Right? / If we could take it all off and just еxist / And skinny dip in water under the bridge."

In the music video, directed by Amber Park, fans will find Carpenter healing from grief by writing letters to herself such as "Dear Sabrina, when will be the right time be?" and "Dear me, there is no right time!" — as she places them in a box that's labeled "this too shall pass."

The video closes with Carpenter dancing in the middle of the street in a green dress with the box in hand, as she throws the letters into the air and evidently lets go.

Ahead of the release of her single, Carpenter shared a hilarious teaser video on Instagram where a clip of the song plays in the background as she skinny dips into a lake. She captioned the post "don't say i never did s— for promo <3 9/9!"

In January, Carpenter released "Skin," whose lyrics were seemingly a response to Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" — as she detailed a "blonde girl" who had been spending time with Rodrigo's ex, Joshua Bassett.

However, shortly after its release, Carpenter set the record straight about the real meaning of her single in an Instagram post — following a social media frenzy with fan speculations about their singles.

"I wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," Carpenter clarified in her Instagram caption at the time. "I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."

The Girl Meets World alum went on to say that "people can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me."

"The song isn't calling out one single person," she continued. "Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year."

Despite social media skepticism a the time, PEOPLE learned Carpenter wanted the track to reflect the strength that can be found through difficult moments and the importance of focusing on joy.