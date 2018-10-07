Sabrina Bryan Is Married! Cheetah Girls Alum Weds Jordan Lundberg: See the Photos

Sabrina Bryan has tied the knot!

The star married fiancé Jordan Lundberg on Saturday at Wayne Newton‘s home in Las Vegas, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. Bryan and Newton costarred on season 5 of Dancing with the Stars in 2012 and became close, leading the legendary singer to offer his home as the wedding venue.

“Jordan and I have dreamed about this day for a long time,” Bryan, 34, told PEOPLE about the “romantic glamour-themed” outdoor ceremony, planned by Elle and Jay Events.

Despite filming an episode of Say Yes to the Dress and trying on multiple dresses at Kleinfeld Bridal, Bryan ultimately chose to walk down the aisle in a custom fairytale ball gown featuring an illusion neckline and sleeves with intricately beaded handmade appliqués by her “favorite designer” Hayley Paige, who also designed the reception dress that was customized with a plunging neckline and a sexy low back detailing.

“It’s glitzy and dramatic and a once in a lifetime dress,” Bryan said of her wedding look while her reception dress allowed her “to get my party on!”

RELATED: From Gwyneth & Brad to Harry & Meghan: See Which Star Couples Tied the Knot in 2018

Jordan Lundberg and Sabrina Bryan Stephen Salazar

Bryan and strategic accounts manager Lundberg, 27, dated for nearly six years before he proposed in April 2017. The couple celebrated their nuptials with family and friends, including her “Cheetah sister” Kiely Williams — who was one of her matrons of honor — and former DWTS contestants and dance pros.

The 160 guests dined on braised short ribs, grilled sea bass and creamy mushroom risotto, followed by chocolate cake for dessert and a wedding cake created by Peridot Sweets.

“After our first year together, I knew he was the one. Now, seven years later, we knew it was the perfect time for us to start a new chapter. We are blessed to have enjoyed many precious memories together and are excited to begin our adventures as husband and wife!” Bryan told PEOPLE of their romance.

RELATED: Cheetah Girls Turns 15! Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan, Raven-Symoné & Kiely Williams Look Back

As for how they keep their relationship strong, the former Cheetah Girls member credits their communication skills. “We have made communication a key to our relationship success. If we can communicate well, we can overcome any obstacles as partners,” shared the singer, who celebrated her bridal shower on Aug. 19 in Orange County, California and her bachelorette party at Playa Grande Resort in Cabo San Lucas in July.

“What I am looking forward to in marriage is simply a deepening of our love for each other. Stepping into a new season of life with our marriage means starting our forever together with new beginnings,” she said. “Regardless of what happens, I will always have Jordan by my side and that makes me feel like I can take on the world. We are also looking towards the future and someday starting a family of my own which I am thrilled about. But for now, I’ll enjoy being a wife!”

Jordan Lundberg and Sabrina Bryan Deserie Akes Photography

For their honeymoon, the newlyweds will be going on a Mediterranean cruise.

“We fell in love with cruising while I was working on Dancing with the Stars at Sea. We enjoy the experience of seeing so many different places on a single trip. It’s going to be a dream come true,” Bryan said.