Bride-to-be Sabrina Bryan celebrated her bridal shower on Sunday, Aug. 19 in Orange County, California — and the party began before she even left the house!

“One of my bridesmaids, Morgan Anderson, hosted at her beautiful home. Right as we were about to leave for the shower, a van pulled up with a huge floral arrangement from my girl [DWTS pro] Sharna Burgess, who is in New York City for work and couldn’t make the shower,” Bryan tells PEOPLE.