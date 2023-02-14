S Club 7 to Reunite for 25th Anniversary UK Tour: 'We're Just So Excited'

The group, known for its TV sitcom and hits like "Never Had a Dream Come True," disbanded in 2003

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 14, 2023 05:35 PM
Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh of S Club 7 attend the announcement of their "S Club 7 Reunited" reunion tour at Soho Hotel on February 14, 2023 in London, England.
S Club 7. Photo: Dave J. Hogan/Getty

S Club 7 is back!

The British pop group, who had a string of hits and a popular sitcom in the early 2000s, are reuniting for a UK tour later this year in honor of their 25th anniversary.

The septet — comprised of Rachel Stevens, 44, Paul Cattermole, 45, Jon Lee, 40, Bradley McIntosh, 41, Jo O'Meara, 43, Hannah Spearritt, 41, and Tina Barrett, 46 — will kick things off in Liverpool on Oct. 13, and wrap later that month in London after 11 shows.

"We're just so excited to get back out there and sing our hearts out and perform," Stevens said on BBC The One Show. "We're celebrating 25 years, which is just crazy."

McIntosh added that the group's nostalgia factor will bring a welcome dose of happiness.

"I think in today's times, you need a bit of positivity, you need a bit of picking up, so that's what we're here to do," he said.

S Club 7, the brainchild of former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, formed in 1998, and had a series of No. 1 hits in the UK, including "Don't Stop Movin'" and "Bring It All Back."

They broke through in the U.S. with "Never Had a Dream Come True," which cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000, as well as their self-titled sitcom, which aired on the now-defunct Fox Family.

Though S Club 7 disbanded in 2003, they reunited briefly for a UK tour in 2015.

British pop group S Club 7, circa 2000. Clockwise from top left, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh.
S Club 7 circa 2000. Tim Roney/Getty

"I don't think we have actually changed that much. Like when we haven't seen each other for so long, we come back into the room and it's literally like it was five minutes ago," Lee said on The One Show. "But Simon Fuller, our manager, emailed us all individually at the end of last year and said about the anniversary, and then we set up our own WhatsApp group, S Clubbers, to get excited about doing the tour."

When asked if all of the group mates were quick to offer a "straightaway yes," Lee confirmed that they were all on board pretty much immediately.

