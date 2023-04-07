S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Dead at 46, Says Band After Reunion Announcement: 'Truly Devastated'

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," wrote the group on Wednesday

By
Published on April 7, 2023 11:50 AM
Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has died
Paul Cattermole of S Club 7. Photo: Dave J. Hogan/Getty

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole has died, the UK pop group confirmed on Friday. He was 46.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel," wrote the group on Instagram. "We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

The statement continued, "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

S Club 7. Tim Roney/Getty

Cattermole's cause of death is currently unknown.

Born March 7, 1977 in St Albans, Hertfordshire, the singer grew up performing in youth choirs and studied theater before auditioning for S Club 7 and earning a spot in the group upon its formation in 1999.

Alongside fellow members Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens, Cattermole swiftly achieved success with S Club 7 upon the group's debut.

Their first single "Bring It All Back" reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom, and all of the 12 songs commercially released afterward throughout their four studio albums and a greatest hits project charted top 5 in the country.

"Never Had a Dream Come True," released in 2000, became the group's first and only top 10 single in the United States. After also starring on several television shows including Miami 7, L.A. 7 and Hollywood 7 and Viva S Club, Cattermole exited the group in June 2002.

Paul Cattermole of S Club 7. Tim Roney/Getty

While the remaining members continued to perform as S Club, he reunited with longtime friends to form the nu metal band Skua, but they split after about a year. Following S Club 7's official disbandment in April 2003, Cattermole teamed up with O'Meara and McIntosh to perform as S Club 3 in 2008.

The group remained active until 2014, when the rest of the members of S Club 7 joined forces for a reunion through 2015. Cattermole then toured in a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show later that year before exiting the tour due to a back injury. Over the following few years, he worked "odd jobs" to make ends meet, he told Loose Women in 2018.

S Club 7. Dave J. Hogan/Getty

Earlier this year, the group announced another reunion as well as a European arena tour. "We're just so excited to get back out there and sing our hearts out and perform," Stevens said on BBC The One Show in February. "We're celebrating 25 years, which is just crazy."

The tour announcement was especially notable, as Daily Mail reported that Cattermole and Spearritt, 41, had finally ended a years-long feud following the end of their romantic relationship. The pair first dated from 2001 through 2006 and later got back together for a short period of time in 2015.

Earlier this week, the outlet reported that Cattermole was spotted dancing in the countryside, appearing happy and throwing rocks while out for a stroll.

