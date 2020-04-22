Ryan Seacrest Stored Original American Idol Judges' Desk in Garage: 'It's Coming in Handy'

Image zoom Ryan Seacrest Instagram

A bit of sentimental hoarding has paid off for Ryan Seacrest!

On Tuesday, the American Idol host, 45, revealed to fans that he has saved the original series' desk, which was once used by O.G. judges, Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell. Seacrest said he has stored the iconic set piece for more than three years, and will now use it for his at-home segments of upcoming social distancing episodes of the singing show.

"Hey, guys. So we're rehearsing for American Idol ... and this desk is the original desk that Randy, Paula and Simon had," said the TV personality, proudly showing off the shiny silver desk with its neon blue accents. "... I never thought we'd quite use it again, but it's coming in handy for this Sunday."

Originally on Fox, the competition series now airs on ABC, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. This weekend's audience voting episode will be a first for the show, as contestants and judges broadcast in remotely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Kept this in my garage for over 3 years in case of an emergency. The time has come....," he captioned the clip on Instagram. "@AmericanIdol is going to be HISTORIC on so many levels. We’re broadcasting from 25 different locations."

In 2016, Seacrest reflected on landing the emceeing gig on the popular singing show, which first premiered in 2002, revealing that he nearly didn't secure the job.

“It was my first big break that almost didn’t happen,” Seacrest told Harry Connick Jr. during an appearance on the daytime program Harry at the time.

Seacrest — who now also co-hosts the daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside pal Kelly Ripa — said there was almost a conflict when he got hired elsewhere at the same time as Idol.

“It was like two weeks before I found out about American Idol,” said Seacrest. “The same company that produces it, produces Family Feud, and I auditioned for Family Feud and I tested well in the audition.”

He continued: “I got a call saying, ‘Look we think that we are going to make a deal for you to be the host, but there might be something else in the pipeline, but let’s try to make a deal for Family Feud unless you want to do this other thing.’”

Ultimately, Seacrest passed on Feud and ended up on Idol.

“Something in the back of my mind,” Seacrest said of his career choice. “I thought that Feud would be the big break. I was not doing big TV. I was psyched, anyways, so it turned out that I waited and Idol was the show.”

American Idol will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

