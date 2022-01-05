Ryan Seacrest Jokes He's 'Practicing' to Be Trusted Enough to Babysit Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy

Ryan Seacrest isn't a regular uncle, he's a cool uncle.

Reflecting on 2021 ahead of last week's Dick Clarks New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, the TV host tells PEOPLE that he's recently made some changes in his life — but his family is, and always has been, an integral part of his life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite his busy schedule, the star still loves finding time to have a nice meal with his relatives.

"I have a very small family. It's my sister and now my brother-in-law and my niece, my mom and my dad," Seacrest, 47, says. "They were very instrumental and part of everything [this year]. My mom is always there and around when I need her. My dad worked hard, so I think I got that from him. We enjoy spending time together, and it's always around a meal. My family just loves to put a long meal together."

In fact, when asked what his last perfect day-off was, Seacrest details his birthday, which is on Christmas Eve. He spent the day with his family and his adorable 3-year-old niece Flora — and the two are the best of friends.

"I was with my family, my little niece. I was teaching her how to eat anchovies," the American Idol host says. "That was a highlight."

"Then on Christmas Day, we woke up early and saw Santa delivered this Barbie Dreamhouse. It was incredible how Santa got this Barbie Dreamhouse in through the chimney and delivered it for her," he says with a smile. "So to see that magic on her face, with the family, were two back-to-back, incredible days off."

He later jokes, "Have you seen it? The Dreamhouse is pretty sick."

Ryan Seacrest Ryan Seacrest and his niece Flora | Credit: Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

When Seacrest is on the set of American Idol, he says Katy Perry brings her 16-month-old daughter Daisy Dove around — and though he hasn't been named an honorary uncle just yet, he's "practicing" for when that time comes.

"She's mentioned the babysitting opportunity, just not officially. She and Orlando [Bloom] have never officially said, 'Hey, Ryan, we're going out tonight. You're in charge all by yourself.' But I would be willing," he says.

RELATED VIDEO: Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest Forget Katy Perry's Daughter's Name in American Idol Spoof

"I think she knows that I'm practicing and at the right point, I will be ready to be alone and be a great babysitter or uncle to Daisy as well," he adds.

Speaking to the WSJ. Magazine last month, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host said he does think about having children one day.