Ryan Seacrest Says He ‘Would Be Interested’ in Working with Original American Idol Crew Again

Ryan Seacrest could get behind a full-blown American Idol reunion!

Earlier this week, original Idol judge Simon Cowell said his “No. 1 wish” would be to work with Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson again — and the show’s longtime host would love to work with the OG Idol crew again too.

Although Seacrest, 44, was not physically present as all three judges stopped by Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show recently, he did Skype in to share in the fun.

“After seeing us in one place again and realizing the craziness that was and the chemistry that still is still there? I think it would be pretty fun,” he told PEOPLE backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday. “I would be interested if we all were into it to do it together. I think it’d be fun.”

Cowell floated the idea of reuniting with his fellow Idol judge during their reunion on Clarkson’s show.

“If I had one wish it’d be to make another show with us again. That would be my No. 1 wish,” Cowell said. “What worked about that series was is that Randy, like myself, is an A&R guy, but also a record producer. Paula actually was a brilliant spotter of talent. I was an A&R (artists and repertoire) guy, which is one of the reasons why I think we had this additional chemistry.”

“Our legacy, genuinely, are the artists who we discovered over the seven-year period. That’s what I’m most proud of. The show’s ratings were great, that’s one thing, but it’s who has come through the process and has made it all worthwhile,” he added. “And that’s why genuinely, if I could chose who to work with all over again, I would work with these guys again.”