Ryan Seacrest Says He Was Briefly Denied Entry to J.Lo's Miami Birthday Bash After Flying from NYC

Ryan Seacrest is one of the most well-known names in the industry — but even he has gotten left off the V.I.P. list!

During Thursday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest, 44, opened up about attending Jennifer Lopez‘s 50th birthday bash in Miami the night prior.

Though he was happy to be personally invited, the talk show cohost admitted that things didn’t go exactly as he planned, especially when he showed up to the party after flying in from New York and was denied entry.

The trouble for Seacrest first started when he said he RSVP’d to the bash without realizing it was in Miami on a Wednesday night.

“She sent me an invitation and I was like, ‘Wow, I got a direct invitation ‘… but the catch was, it was in Miami. So I committed, but I didn’t read the small print,” he admitted, adding that he knew he had to be in New York early Thursday morning for the show.

Despite the tight schedule, Seacrest was determined to make it to Florida. “I’ve known her for a long time. I’m going, I’m getting down there; I’m getting back in time and I’m gonna be there because I got the personal invite,” he shared.

After arriving in Miami, Seacrest finally made his way to the party a few minutes past 7 p.m. (which he believed was “fashionably late”) when more trouble ensued.

“I get to the front … proud, beaming, smiling,” he recalled. “And [the guy] has a list and I see there are a bunch of Ryans … and he says, ‘Well, you’re not on the list.'”

“This is a true story,” Seacrest continued. “So I say, ‘Clearly, there must be a mistake … she invited me personally. Can I see the list?’ Well, sure enough, there’s Ryan T. and Ryan Z., there’s no Ryan Seacrest.”

The American Idol host explained that he thought the man would let him in since he knew the pair worked together and were friends, but instead, he was told to “wait under the fan” while he made a phone call.

Seacrest said he was eventually let in — “I was the first person there,” he admitted — but his time crunch only allowed him to stay for half the dinner — and attempting to leave became another unexpected issue.

“I think, ‘There’s a lot of people, so this is gonna be easy,'” he recalled. “‘I have to leave in the middle of the dinner, but they won’t know because there’s so many people there.'”

Image zoom Ryan Seacrest and Jennifer Lopez Jonathan Leibson/Getty Image

“Well, A-Rod gets up and makes the most romantic, sweetest speech to Jen in front of everybody,” Seacrest continued of Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez. “So, I’m sucked into the romance movie and I don’t want to leave.”

Seacrest also pointed out that heading home was nearly impossible as he was sitting to the right of Lopez, with Rodriguez, 43, sitting to her left. “Which is great, but difficult if you have to leave,” he pointed out.

Finally, the American Idol host was able to head out and catch his plane, but not without feeling some major FOMO on the way home due to a video Rodriguez shared of Lopez dancing to “All the Way Up” at the DJ booth with champagne spraying around him.

“I think, ‘I actually got to stay for the party’ … then I realize, because of our job, we miss all the fun,” he joked. “I thought the party was over after the protein on the plate … but apparently they turned it up after [I] left.”

Besides Seacrest and Rodriguez, Lopez hosted a number of her closest friends and family for a lavish blowout bash at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island on Wednesday night.

Some of those guests included DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Ashanti, and her 11-year-old twins Maximillian and Emme.

A source close to the star told PEOPLE that the celebrations were wild and that she stayed at the party with her fiancé until 3 a.m.

“It was actually epic — it was a real friends and family thing,” a source inside the party told PEOPLE. “It was like the closest people in her life and you could tell by the way she said hello to everyone that it wasn’t work.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The night was also documented by Lopez and Rodriguez on their respective social media accounts.

On Thursday, Lopez reflected on her big day by sharing photos from the party — which was sponsored by her recent campaign partners PrettyLittleThing and Quay Australia — to her Instagram.

“It’s been a birthday to remember,” she wrote in her caption. “I can truly feel the love from all of you. Yesterday was a dream. I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life. Thank you all for being a part of this great feeling! @arod, Benny, @quayaustralia, @prettylittlething and so many more! The party continues tonight!!!”

This weekend, Lopez will close out her tour — which kicked off in Los Angeles in June — with three final performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.