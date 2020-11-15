Ryan Cabrera Is Engaged to WWE Star Alexa Bliss After 1 Year of Dating: 'Just the Beginning'

"One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES," Alexa Bliss said alongside a sweet photo from the engagement

Ryan Cabrera is engaged!

The singer, 38, popped the question on Saturday to girlfriend Alexa Bliss — and the WWE star, 29, said yes.

“Tonight was the best night of my life!! And it’s just the beginning!!!” he wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo from the proposal. In the sweet image, the singer was down on one knee, while Bliss gazed at her love with a look of surprise on her face.

Alongside the same image of Cabrera down on one knee, the professional wrestler reflected on their journey together. “One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES 🖤 @ryancabrera,” she captioned the photo.

Image zoom Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera | Credit: Alexa Bliss/Instagram

As for how the pair met, Bliss previously explained that the rumor mill played a part in their story. “It’s funny how we met. We met because of a rumor that we were dating,” she told Nikki and Brie Bella during an episode of their podcast.

“He was liking some of my tweets and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company. I had people calling me and texting me and coming up to me saying, oh, you’re dating Ryan. I said, ‘I never met the guy.’” she added.

However, the pair then “started chatting” and ended up becoming “really good friends” before sparks flew.

“I was very much not all about everything but he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends and that turned into literally, the most amazing relationship because he is so sweet and so amazing,” she continued. “What’s crazy about Ryan is this is the first relationship I’ve never had trust issues and insecurities because there is something about someone who tells you they are going to make you the happiest girl in the world and then actually does that. He literally breaks his back for my happiness.”