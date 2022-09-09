Ryan Cabrera Only 'Wanted to Impress' New Wife Alexa Bliss with Latest Music Video 'Worth It'

Musician Ryan Cabrera let the tears flow on his wedding day to WWE star Alexa Bliss, so when it came time to put the footage from the big day to good use for his latest music video "Worth It," his bride was the only one he had in mind.

"There was really only one person I wanted to impress, per se, for this video and that was Lex," the 40-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively. "When she saw even just the first cut, she already loved it. So I was like, 'OK, OK, we're going to be good. We're going to be good.'"

The couple began dating in late 2019 and got engaged a year later in November 2020. They eventually tied the knot at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert back in April.

"It's very us," Cabrera told PEOPLE after their wedding. "The whole thing's meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal."

While Cabrera calls his latest single, "one of my favorite songs I think I've ever written," he can't get through it without needing a tissue.

"She'll be the first to tell you, I cry at everything," the new groom shares. "After watching that, I can't watch it without getting emotional and I got no problem admitting that. I don't care, it is what it is."

Although Cabrera is happy to give fans an inside glimpse of his special day with his 30-year-old bride, it took meeting her to get his creative juices flowing and his music to come to life.

"When I met Lex I was like, 'I got to get to the studio, I'm actually inspired now,'" the singer adds. "That led to writing tons of new stuff and enough to now where I have a full album's worth. But it took meeting her to get me inspired. This song is that. This song was us. This song was about her. It was the very first song I wrote about her. That creatively made my brain be like, 'Oh my God, I have an idea about something else.' This is the one that is just tailor-made for our love story."

Cabrera admits he's still getting used to the new wife and husband titles, but now, it's his favorite part about being married.

"At first, it was crazy to say, but I love it," Cabrera shares. "That's one of my favorite things is to be able to be like, 'Oh my wife.' To have that forever person, it's what I've been waiting for. It's why I waited as long as I did and that's what "Worth It" [is] about."

Now that they've said 'I do,' Cabrera admits the couple is still in total newlywed heaven while juggling their very busy schedules.

"It's amazing," Cabrera says of married life. "Every day we just have the best time. It's so much fun. Luckily somehow, we make our two crazy schedules work. Whenever she's somewhere I'll go visit her. Whenever I'm on the road she comes and tries to visit me as much as she can. So right now, we're just having fun, hanging out, enjoying being married and everything there is that comes with it."