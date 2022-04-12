Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss' Wedding Photos
The couple exchanged vows on April 9 at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California
They're married! On April 9 at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California, singer Ryan Cabrera, 39, and WWE star Alexa Bliss, 30, said "I do" in front of friends and family.
"It's very us," Cabrera told PEOPLE of the day. "The whole thing's meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal."
Cabrera told PEOPLE his vows "came to me in a dream. It was like 4 a.m., and I had this dream about me reading the vows to her. I was uncontrollably crying, but I was reading the vows, and I was like, 'Oh, that's good stuff!' So I woke up in the middle of the night and started jotting it down."
The couple's rings were as unique as the day, and complemented Bliss' engagement ring from XIV Karats in Los Angeles.
"My dress is so comfortable," Bliss told PEOPLE of her dreamy custom creation by Netta BenShabu. "As soon as I put on the dress that I customized, I was like, 'This is my dress.' I got emotional. The one thing everyone who I show my dress to says is, 'That's you. That is you in a dress.'"
The bottom of Bliss' dress included four different layers of tulle, two glitter and one blush, to match the blush hues of her dress and hair.
The 16-person bridal and groom party — which included newly engaged Avril Lavigne (with fiancé Mod Sun) — passed out shots as they walked down the aisle "to really set the stage," Cabrera said.
Bliss walked down the aisle to "Worth It," the song Cabrera wrote for his proposal.
"I cry a lot," Cabrera told PEOPLE. "I can't help it. I'm that guy. It is what it is. I'm emotional, so it's going to be waterworks."
"This is real, and it's always going to be real," Bliss told PEOPLE. "I think we're always going to keep up the effort to make each other happy."
Though the newlyweds were supposed to dance to James Arthur's "Falling Like the Stars," at the last minute, Cabrera switched their first dance song to a special acoustic version of Bliss' favorite tune, "Eye to Eye."
Guests included what the couple called a "melting pot" of their friends and family, including Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin (right).
Also in attendance: pals Seth Green and Chris Kirkpatrick.
Speaking of Bass and Kirkpatrick … later in the night, they reunited on stage with *NSYNC bandmate and fellow guest Joey Fatone.
DJ White Shadow and DJ Charan kept the party going, as well as 1990s and 2000s cover band SEGA Genecide. "It's like putting on a festival," Cabrera said of booking all the musical acts.
Not to be outdone, the singer took his turn on the mic, too. "I'm partying hard after the ceremony!" he told PEOPLE.
Friend Stephanie Beatriz was among the loved ones on the dance floor into the late hours.
"I love knowing that I get to wake up next to him and bug him every morning, and it's the best," Bliss told PEOPLE. "I love our life together."
