Ryan Cabrera and WWE Star Alexa Bliss Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with '90s Prom Party (Exclusive)

Ryan Cabrera and his WWE star wife Alexa Bliss are celebrating their first year of marriage with a blast from the past party!

The singer, 40, and the pro wrestler, 31, who wed April 9, 2022, marked their wedding anniversary with a '90s/2000s themed prom.

"We wanted an excuse for everyone to get back together," Bliss tells PEOPLE exclusively. "After someone gets married, everyone goes off, has kids, lives their own lives, gets busy with work, gets busy with life. We were like, 'We need a fun excuse for everyone just to get back together and spend time together.'"

She continues, "That was one of the things that we loved about our wedding, was that everyone was just loving being in each other's presence. And it was almost not even about us. It was just being in an environment of love and so much fun!"

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera. @AdamKentPhotography

The duo held the event Wednesday at Heart WeHo in West Hollywood. The space was decked out for the throwback affair and featured a glamor shot photo booth, caricature artist and a '90s school box centerpiece with a Troll doll, Tamagotchis, tattoo necklaces, mood rings and Goosebumps books.

"All the '90s, 2000s trinkets and nostalgic toys and things," says Bliss, who wore her actual high school prom dress for the occasion.

"My mom luckily kept everything from when I was a teenager," she explains. "It was a light teal Sherri Hill rhinestone dress. And over time the rhinestones all turned a green color from just age. So I had to go and hand-replace every single gem on the dress. And it took me about four days of non-stop work. But she's gorgeous."

Cabrera's outfit included a teal cummerbund, bow tie and a "very sparkly jacket from Shein," he says, adding that he went with a "Ryan Cabrera circa 2004 hair look," with "straight spikes" for the occasion.

The couple's famous friends, including Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, WWE Superstars Miz and Maryse and All-4-One's Jamie Jones were in attendance when the band Second Genesi — who also performed at the pair's wedding — took the stage.

After the big event, Cabrera and Bliss are planning a fun couple's getaway.

"It's gone by so fast," Bliss says of their first year of marriage. "Everyone would keep going like, 'Oh, it's been a year already?' I was like, 'I know. It's crazy.' But we're taking a fun little trip to Vegas, just the two of us. We've never gone just the two of us."

Adds Cabrera: "We're going to Mat Franco, a little magic show. And then we're going to do fun dinners and maybe some relaxing spas. But we just thought it was funny because every time you go to Vegas, you're typically with a group of friends, or we have our Vegas crew that's out there. We're like, "Let's do Vegas. But just me and you." We do our own dinners. We do our own shows. We'll go see Katy [Perry]."

While the duo is enjoying every moment of marital bliss, they're also thinking of expanding their family.

"We're in the mindset whenever it happens, it happens kind of thing," says Cabrera. "We wanted to enjoy just being married at first and not even be like, 'OK, let's try to have kids right away.' It was more like, 'Let's just enjoy each other, enjoy our marriage and getting to be together. And then whenever it happens, it happens.' But at some point we definitely do."