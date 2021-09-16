See Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss' Engagement Photo Shoot: 'We Don't Take Ourselves Too Seriously'

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss are celebrating their love with a creative engagement photoshoot featuring some of their favorite couple spots.

Cabrera, 39, and Bliss, 30, who got engaged last November, teamed up with Adam Kent Photography for a series of photos taken in their home and their favorite speakeasy, No Vacancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet photos snapped from their bedroom, Cabrera and Bliss sport pajamas by Cozy Earth with glam by makeup artist Candace Renae. The couple reclines in bed surrounded by some of their favorite records while they enjoy coffee and each other's company.

"We wanted the first scene of the photoshoot to be reminiscent of our favorite part of the day — our mornings together," the couple tells PEOPLE in an email.

ryan cabrera engagement photos Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss | Credit: Adam Kent Photography

"Music is a constant in our house, so our favorite mornings consist of enjoying coffee, playing games and listening to Billie Holiday, Sinatra or any acoustic music really," they add. "By the way, it's not out of the ordinary for us to be in our comfy PJs ALL DAY!!! We go cozy over cool."

For the nighttime shots at No Vacancy, the musician and WWE star switched from lazy mornings to last call. Bliss rocks a deep blue dress meant to "contrast the dark woods in the bar" in the speakeasy photos, while Cabrera keeps it classic in a black tuxedo.

ryan cabrera engagement photos Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss | Credit: Adam Kent Photography

"We loved the dark yet vibrant, timeless, feel that the bar has," Cabrera and Bliss tell PEOPLE. "Most of these shots weren't actually staged or thought out, because we knew our photographer Adam Kent is incredible at capturing genuine moments, so we just let him do his thing. Our overall theme is an after-hours 'last call' and we are the last two standing ... dancing into the night."

The couple agreed that their favorite photo from the shoot captured the two of them dancing in the bar, which "encapsulates the romantic connection we have." They also pointed to the image of Cabrera clasping Bliss' hand, which was taken between outfit changes.

"We don't take ourselves too seriously and like to just have fun, and the picture captures that," they say.

The couple plans to tie the knot in early spring, and they couldn't be happier to be engaged. Cabrera tells PEOPLE, "I consider myself the luckiest man in the world — I get to spend the rest of my life with someone who I absolutely adore being around every day."

ryan cabrera engagement photos Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera | Credit: Adam Kent Photography

He adds, "Everyone around me always thought I was crazy for waiting so long but I was never going to settle for good or even great … I knew from the second we met I was gonna marry her one day."

Bliss says she never believed in true love or soulmates until she met Cabrera, telling PEOPLE, "I've never been so happy and full of love in my life … Now I have no idea how I ever lived without him. I am so excited to be his wife and build this amazing life together full of love, fun and laughter."

The couple is planning their wedding with the help of Elle A Events, but Bliss calls her fiancé "the ultimate planner" who "loves seeing everyone happy and having a good time."

Bliss teases their upcoming nuptials as "FAR from your traditional wedding." The couple tells PEOPLE they're planning on incorporating a French blue and blush color scheme, which they feel is "the perfect balance of elegance and saying 'Hey, we like to party.' "

ryan cabrera engagement photos Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera | Credit: Adam Kent Photography

They also plan to feature music from Cabrera's longtime friend and collaborator DJ Whiteshadow, plus performances from their favorite '90s and 2000s cover band, Sega Genecide.

As for whether Cabrera will take to the stage on his own special day, the "On the Way Down" singer said he has "no official plans" to perform.