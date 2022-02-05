Ryan Cabrera Jokes Fiancée Alexa Bliss Asked Him to 'Stop Calling' During Mexican Bachelor Party
Ryan Cabrera had the time of his life with 19 of his best pals from all over the country for his recent bachelor party at Planet Hollywood Cancun — but his fiancée, WWE star Alexa Bliss, was never far from his mind.
"It was awesome," Cabrera tells PEOPLE. "It was actually such a beautiful experience. I kept wanting to call Lexi to love on her, like, 'I just love you so much. I can't wait to marry you.' And she's like, 'Stop calling me! Go have fun with your friends.' I'm like, 'OK.'"
The couple met through Bliss' WWE colleague Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, who happened to be best friends with Cabrera. After Miz made the introduction, Cabrera invited Bliss to one of his shows in Florida and from there on out, they both knew they had found something special, getting engaged less than a year later in November 2020.
"We don't take ourselves too seriously and like to just have fun," the couple told PEOPLE last September. Cabrera added, "I consider myself the luckiest man in the world — I get to spend the rest of my life with someone who I absolutely adore being around every day."
Not only was Bliss often in (virtual) attendance at the bachelor party, her presence was also felt at the bar — literally! Thanks to his pals, the entire group got to bring Bliss — as well as Cabrera's ex-girlfriends — along every time the group hit the all-inclusive resort's several bars.
"Night one, I get a cup — my drinking cup for the whole weekend," Cabrera, 39, says. "With my beautiful future wife on there, just to stake claim, of course. The best man knew that I had my Lexi cup with me at all times. He also may or may not have made 18 other cups for all the other guys with girls that I've dated in the past. The big bachelor prank and then of course I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' And then they all FaceTime Lexi like, 'Oh, check out the cup I got as well.' She thought it was hilarious."
Cabrera tells PEOPLE he had the best time relaxing by the beach and pools ahead of his large springtime wedding — and promises he was always on his best behavior.
"I'm not that kind of guy," Cabrera says as to why there were no typical bachelor games involved. "For me, it's more time just to hang with my boys and celebrate and that's really what it was all about. The most exciting part for me was [that we're] actually doing it — we're planning a wedding, we're doing all the things and it's real."
As the couple looks ahead to their springtime wedding, "On the Way Down" singer tells PEOPLE the big day will be full of surprises as he teases a celeb-filled guest list.
"Alexa knows, obviously, a lot of my tour mates," Cabrera says. "Lance [Bass] and Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey [Fatone] and Avril [Lavigne]'s in my wedding party, so we're excited about that. People that I've toured with, different artists and friends of ours from along the way. You never know who might get on stage at this wedding. I have a couple sneaky things in store that Lexi doesn't know about. Those things I can't share because then she'll find out!"
