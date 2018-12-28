Two Months After Twitter Rant About Ex Mandy Moore, Ryan Adams Celebrates Being 60 Days Sober

Ryan Adams admits he had a “trying” 2018, but says the challenges ultimately led him to positive changes for his health.

On Thursday, the former Whiskeytown frontman, 44, tweeted a picture of a sobriety pin with the number 60 on it, confirming that it has been almost two months since he last drank or took drugs.

“2018: you brought me to my knees,” he wrote alongside the image of the pin and a selfie in which he’s wearing a denim jacket and sunglasses.

“It turns out that’s where I needed to be: in prayer for everyone here or lost,” he continued. “In these trying times, God bless everyone struggling or on the path to empathy, kindness and recovery. Keep the Faith. & may the Faith keep you. XO.”

Adams had previously confirmed his continued sobriety in an interview with Vanity Fair in September 2017.

The announcement comes in the wake of his October Twitter rant about his ex-wife Mandy Moore — prompted seemingly by the This Is Us star’s interview with Glamour in which she discussed her emotional divorce from the rocker.

Adams first tweeted that “She didn’t like the Melvins or BladeRunner,” referencing Moore’s comment that she “didn’t choose the right person” when deciding to tie the knot in 2009.

“Doomed from the start…” he continued the message. “If only I could remember the start lol.”

Adams then revealed to his followers, in a since-deleted tweet, that he allegedly was using drugs so heavily he did not remember their 2009 wedding.

“When someone told me we got married I thought they were joking,” he said. “Then I realized how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly there weren’t enough to numb the shock. Gollygooops”

To make matters worse, Adams went on to compare his marriage to Moore, 34, to being “stuck to the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard.”

“But it rains on net-a-porter everyday when you’re trapped inside yourself,” he continued. “Take the money I’ll take my pride, any day.”

Fans were quick to come to Moore’s defense, attacking Adams for his response to his ex-wife’s comments. When one Twitter user accused the musician of writing “75% of your love songs” about her, Adams immediately set the record straight.

“There’s not actually a single song about her. Like not one. Fact,” Adams wrote.

After fans expressed concern for the musician and his mental wellbeing he apologized for his comments and assured them he was all right.

“Thank you for the kind messages. I am speaking with a grief/ crisis counselor. I apologize if I caused anyone any worry. Depression, anxiety/ panic attacks & grief are very real and serious issues. If anyone is suffering I urge you to seek help. And cats,” the musician, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, wrote.

“I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments. It isn’t classy or ok lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best.”

The day after the Twitter rant, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that their relationship had plenty of challenges on both sides.

“Ryan could be terrible to Mandy when they were married,” the source said. “Yes, there were some good times, but he had so many issues. He constantly belittled her. And he was selfish and made everything about him.”

The insider added that the Princess Diaries alum “tried so hard to be a good wife and good friend, but he made it impossible.”

After six years of marriage, Moore and Adams announced their separation in January 2015. A little over a year later, the pair finalized their divorce in June 2016.

The actress has since remarried. On Nov. 18, she wed Taylor Goldsmith in an intimate ceremony with about 50 attendees in the backyard of her Pasadena home.