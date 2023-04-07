Ruston Kelly Says New Album 'The Weakness' Is Him 'Sifting Through' a Series of Major Life Upheavals (Exclusive)

The singer-songwriter made it through his divorce from Kacey Musgraves, among other things, and embarked on a hunt for his "true foundation"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 7, 2023 10:00 AM
Ruston Kelly (2023)
Ruston Kelly. Photo: ALYSSE GAFKJEN

Ruston Kelly was stumped. There he was, six days into a solo trip out to Joshua Tree, where he'd ventured to be alone with his thoughts as he started work on his third album, and a case of writer's block had reared its ugly head.

It'd been a strange few years for the singer-songwriter. Though Kelly, 34, is familiar with the curveballs life can throw one's way — his first two albums, Dying Star and Shape & Destroy, cover his experience with drug addiction, then the struggles of living in recovery — who could possibly be prepared for a painfully public divorce, a global pandemic and a family health scare?

For a musician who's made a career on searingly truthful storytelling (he doesn't call his music "dirt emo" for nothing) the flood of upheaval should've been a material goldmine. And yet…

"I got there and I was like, 'This is a mistake,'" he recalls. "There's literally nothing coming.'"

So a bored Kelly drove into town, where he bought a baritone ukulele. Before long, the riff that would become "Mending Song," the second single off his new album The Weakness, out Friday, emerged and boom—the creative floodgates had opened.

Ruston Kelly (2023)
Ruston Kelly. ALYSSE GAFKJEN

"That one kind of cracked the code," he says of the track, an autobiographical tune that follows his journey from an early childhood in South Carolina and a move to Nashville as a teen, to his 2020 divorce from fellow musician Kacey Musgraves.

That idea of taking stock of your life and making peace with it forms the crux of The Weakness, an expansive and more rock-influenced offering that Kelly says is his foray into what he calls his "self-help rock era."

"I didn't fully realize quite what the concept of the record was this time around. Dying Star was about substance abuse and the story is like, 'Oh, what's being clean like?'" he says. "This record's like, 'OK, this is just a straight-up life scenario. Just like, this is Rusty sifting through it all.'"

It all includes the dissolution of his marriage, his sister's marriage, a cancer scare involving his mother and a move some 30 miles north of Nashville, where he bought a 120-year-old house in a small town. The sudden onslaught of life changes is part of the reason he felt compelled to take that solo trip to Joshua Tree in the first place, as Kelly says he was on the sojourn in search of his "true foundation."

Ruston Kelly (2023)
Ruston Kelly. ALYSSE GAFKJEN

The result is a testament to keeping your feet on the ground when your life is turned upside down; take album closer "Cold Black Mile," for example. "It might have taken everything/But it gave me back my life," sings Kelly, who celebrated four years of sobriety in December.

Of course, as he would learn, figuring out who you are on your own is hard. But doing so with the world watching is harder. On Kelly's first two albums, his battles were his own—but this time around, much of his identity crisis was rooted in his divorce, meaning there was now someone else to be mindful of (Musgraves covered their divorce from her point of view on her 2021 album Star-Crossed).

"That was the tricky part of it. How do I approach this in an honorable way? Honorable to myself by being straight up, because that's the only way that I've ever created... But then at the same time, involving someone else that you care so deeply about? Even, I would say, moreso after the fact, care about their wellbeing and perspective?" he says, mulling it over. "My initial move was to be protective of her and be protective of myself."

Ruston Kelly (2023)
Ruston Kelly. ALYSSE GAFKJEN

That protection didn't exactly yield output initially. Kelly says at first, he didn't have any interest in writing about the split, especially knowing the ways in which anything he did write would likely be put under a microscope due to the pair's high-profile status.

As Kelly worked through his emotions ("I feel like I had anger almost at God of, how is this wrong?" he says), the songs soon came.

The jaunty, acoustic "St. Jupiter," for one, features Kelly venting his frustrations with himself for growing annoyed at his partner while shopping for flowers on a blisteringly hot day. Like the rest of the songs in Kelly's catalog and on The Weakness, the track is anything but angry; the beauty in his songwriting lies in his ability to recognize his own responsibility in the setbacks that plague him.

"I love her, I'll always love her. When there was a public statement made, that's kind of all I really had to say on it until I made this record of course," he says of his and Musgraves' July 2020 split. "I needed to express myself, but at the end of it, all I really care about is her being happy. I got to deal with my own s---, with the road of me getting to where I'm happy."

If songs like "Better Now" and "Dive" are any indication, Kelly — who has been dating model Tori Barnes since 2021 — is well on his way. The musician says "Dive," a sweet ditty that finds him readily embracing all the good that lies ahead, is about falling in love again after being "completely thrown the wringer," while "Better Now" is about the ways in which bettering ones' self can serve a relationship.

Ruston Kelly (2023)

"Those perspectives ultimately reminded me that though my first attempt at [marriage] failed, I believe in the idea of being a partner for someone," he says. "I think it's a wonderful, beautiful, functional thing. It just didn't work that time around."

Though Kelly calls himself "a professional at not knowing what the f--- I'm doing," with change comes adaptation, and with adaptation comes growth. He finally feels he has a grasp on both.

"This record is a way to say that things do get better if you feel like they never will," he says. "At the end of it all, that's really the point to me."

The Weakness is out now. Click here for tour dates.

Related Articles
Holly Humberstone; Paravi; Luh Tyler; Leon Thomas
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Won't Want to Miss This Spring
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Details New Album 'Chemistry': 'The Arc of an Entire Relationship'
HOZIER
Hozier Talks New EP 'Eat Your Young,' the Pitfalls of Fame and Why He Hates the Idea of 'Happily Ever After'
Aly & AJ Say Their New Album 'With Love From' Is a 'Love Letter' to Fans and Tease Nostalgic Tour Setlist
Aly & AJ Describe Their New Album as a 'Love Letter' to Fans and Tease Nostalgic Tour Setlist
SG Lewis — Who's Made Hits with Dua Lipa and Elton John — Says His New Album Is a 'Selfish' Venture
SG Lewis — Hit Producer for Dua Lipa and Elton John — Says His New Album Is a 'Selfish' Venture
Country Music, Jordan Davis New Album 'Bluebird Days'
Jordan Davis on How New Album 'Bluebird Days' Reflects Where He's at Now: 'Everything Feels Really Good'
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Releasing Her Debut Album After Years in Record Label Limbo
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Hoping Listeners Find 'Solace' in Her Vulnerable New Album
Cole Schafer and Kacey Musgraves attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Kacey Musgraves' Boyfriend? All About Cole Schafer
AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkso
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Upcoming Album's Cover Photo Won't Be Photoshopped: 'It Felt Like Me'
Emblem3 Talks New Album After 'Crazy Highs and Lows,' Announces Tour: 'We Are So Excited'. credit : Rebeca Parida
Emblem3 Talks New Album After 'Crazy Highs and Lows,' Announces Tour: 'We Are So Excited'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnDICefJIQM/?hl=en spaceykacey's profile picture spaceykacey Verified Happiest birthday to the brightest flame in my world. My deeper well. I love you, @cole_schafer. You are such a fixture in the lives of all the people who are lucky enough to really know you. So grateful for all the laughs and adventures, deep talks, ego checks, wise advice, forehead kisses, the books you recommend, your late night “oh I just whipped this up” and somehow it’s extremely gourmet pasta (like, actually Michelin star) situations, the gorgeous way you observe the world and the words that follow. And mostly your unabashed, full-throttle vulnerability which is easily the sexiest thing about you. I can’t wait to see what this year brings to you. XO 🤍 Edited ·
Kacey Musgraves Says Cole Schafer's 'Vulnerability' Is the 'Sexiest' Thing About Him in Birthday Post
Kacey Musgraves; Courtesy Apple Music
Kacey Musgraves Recalls Being 'Disappointed' By Dating Post-Divorce: 'It Was Just Shocking'
Laci Kaye
Laci Kaye Booth Begins the Next Chapter of Her Musical Journey with New Single 'Damn Good in a Dive Bar'
Michelle Branch new phots from her pr team
Michelle Branch Finds Strength in Music and Therapy amid Marriage Struggles: 'What My Heart Needs'
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter