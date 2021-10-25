Ciara also received birthday wishes on social media from stars like Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant and Monica

Russell Wilson Dedicates Sweet Tribute to Wife Ciara on Her 36th Birthday: 'Perfect In Every Way'

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 5th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by ESPN at The Novo Theater at L.A. Live on July 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Russell Wilson is showing love for his "queen."

In honor of Ciara's 36th birthday on Monday, Wilson shared a series of photos of his wife on Instagram alongside a sweet tribute wishing her a happy birthday.

"Perfect in every way. God made you for me. He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are," the NFL star, 32, wrote. "God made you to entertain the world with your gift to sing & dance! He gifted you with the ability to Tilt the room.. when you walk in ALL the furniture slides towards you. He gifted you with the ability to smile and bring joy to ALL things! Gifted you with the ability to LOVE."

He continued, "Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara Heaven sent!"

The "Level Up" singer then shared his post on her Instagram story and captioned it "I love you so much honey. You mean the world to me."

Ciara also received birthday wishes on social media from stars like Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant and Monica.

Earlier this month, Wilson underwent a procedure to treat his injured finger — and Ciara stuck by his side, calling him the "toughest man" she knows.

"Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King," she wrote alongside a photo of herself standing by Wilson's bedside in the hospital. "Thank you Dr Shin and team for taking care of my baby #3 #RareBreed. ❤️💪🏽🐐"

Russell Wilson and Ciara Russell Wilson and Ciara | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

In September, the couple announced that Why Not You?, their picture book will be published by Random House Books for Young Readers on March 1, 2022.

The children's book is an extension of the Why Not You Foundation which they started in 2014 — and the couple said they hope the book inspires children to pursue their dreams.