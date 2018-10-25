Russell Wilson Surprises Ciara Backstage for 33rd Birthday: 'You Just Keep Getting Younger!'

Ciara just got a “Dose” of love from husband Russell Wilson — for her 33rd birthday!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 29, surprised the “Level Up” songstress with a bouquet of red roses and a note Wednesday following her performance in Los Angeles opening for Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour.

“When bae surprises you after you get off the stage.. you jump on him,” Ciara captioned a video of the couple embracing. “#Birthday Lovin is ALL I wanted and he gave it to me 😜😘.”

“Oh my God! Hi!” Ciara shrieks as she jumps into Wilson’s arms, still in her stage outfit. “I love you so much! That’s so sweet.”

On Thursday, Wilson shared a photo of the couple and Ciara’s two children Future Zahir, 4, from her previous relationship with rapper Future, and the couple’s 18-month-old daughter Sienna Princess to celebrate Ciara’s birthday.

“My Love… every day you bring love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, and so much faith to our family and today is just another special day that we get to celebrate having you in our lives,” the athlete wrote on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Baby. You just keep getting younger. I Love You. @Ciara”

The singer, who is set to perform at Bacardi’s Halloween Party on Oct. 30, thanked the athlete in a comment on the photo.

“So grateful for you and our family. My Foundation,” she commented. “All I need in this world to get by. I love you sooo much.”

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

The adorable couple welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017. The duo’s relationship dates back to 2015. The two tied the knot in England in July 2016 alongside friends and family, including Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson and La La Anthony.

“We are The Wilsons!” Ciara captioned a photo of the two on their big day on Twitter.

“I remember telling my friend the kind of guy I wanted: a God-fearing man with a very fun spirit who loves kids and would really, truly care for me,” she said, before marrying Wilson.

The couple threw a cute party for Sienna’s first birthday earlier this year.

“1 year ago. Jesus blessed us with you. I love you my sweet SiSi,” the athlete captioned a photo of the baby.

Wilson’s team, the Seattle Seahawks, is set to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Ciara is currently working on her seventh studio album, with “Dose” and “Level Up” as lead singles.