Russell Wilson & Ciara Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary: 'Many More Years of Love ... and Kids'

Happy anniversary, Russell Wilson and Ciara!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 30, and the singer, 33, celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Saturday with a sweet pair of videos – and a funny hint that perhaps baby No. 3 might soon be in the cards.

Wilson shared a video to Instagram that featured him praising his bride as she smiled beside him, three years after they tied the knot in England in July 2016.

“You know she’s a special, special woman. The way you love, I love that about you. The way you love our kids. You’re such a great mom,” Wilson says in the clip.

“You’re just an amazing woman, you’re an inspiration to so many people, so many ladies around the world,” he continues. “So, I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun and joy… and kids.”

At the mention of another child, Ciara yells, “Oh!” and hilariously tries to exit the frame.

The mother of two was game by the time Wilson uploaded the video, though, writing in the comments section, “However many babies you want 😝😘”

“My favorite number! I love you so much. Grateful for this love. Happy Anniversary Honey!! Yay! ❤️,” she added.

The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017, while Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

For their special day, the “Thinkin Bout You” singer shared a special video of her own to mark their anniversary that was set to her song “Beauty Marks” and borrowed footage from the song’s music video.

The clip featured video of their romantic wedding, including the cutting of the cake, and footage of the pair in the hospital together just before and after Sienna’s birth.

“Year 3 Baby! So grateful to spend the rest and best days of my life you with you @DangeRussWilson! #HappyAnniversary ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Ciara recently opened up about finding love again with Wilson after calling off her engagement to Future on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

Though she said dating as a single mom was initially intimidating, Wilson, who came into the picture when her son was 10 months old, made it easy.

“It was different. I never had that feeling in my life,” she said. “It was just like, it was calm … It’s a different level of love.”