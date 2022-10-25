Russell Wilson Calls Ciara His 'Queen' on Instagram for Her 36th Birthday: 'You Inspire the World!'

"You are the most amazing wife, mother to our three babies, one of the best iconic entertainers in the world, and brilliant businesswoman," wrote the Denver Broncos quarterback

By
Published on October 25, 2022 06:25 PM
Russell Wilson Calls Ciara His 'Queen' on Instagram for Her 36th Birthday: 'You Inspire the World'
Russell Wilson and Ciara. Photo: Russell Wilson/instagram

Russell Wilson wrote a birthday note so sweet for wife Ciara, it'll inspire other husbands to "Level Up" their celebrations.

In a post shared to Instagram for Ciara's 36th birthday on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos quarterback penned an immensely heartfelt caption alongside a series of photos of the married couple and their family.

"God blessed the world on this day with you. I love you so much. You inspire the world! Every morning your mission is to make the world a better place and you have a perfect score," began Wilson's note.

The athlete, 33, continued, "You are the most amazing wife, mother to our three babies, one of the best iconic entertainers in the world, and brilliant businesswoman. But most importantly, you are God's beautiful child and HE is wildly obsessed with you."

"May this year bless you with all of your heart's desires! Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara 🖤❤️🖤" concluded Wilson's caption, which accompanied several shots of the pair dressed up for picturesque date nights, including one seemingly taken in Italy.

The final photo in Wilson's post features himself with a crown-wearing Ciara and their children: daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2, as well as Future Zahir, 8, from the "1, 2 Step" performer's previous relationship with rapper Future.

Russell Wilson & Ciara
Russell Wilson and Ciara. Randy Holmes/ABC

Underneath the Super Bowl XLVIII champion's post, Ciara echoed his romantic message with a passionate comment. "My sweet love, you mean the world to me! My heart is full because you, our babies, God, and Jesus," she wrote. "It's all I need in this life! Thanks for loving me the way you do. Nothing better than being with you on this special day! I love you so much!"

Earlier this month, Ciara spoke to Entertainment Tonight before the CMA Artists of the Year awards about her new life in Colorado since Wilson was traded to the Broncos after 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

"The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good," she told the outlet at the time. "I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver — it's pretty amazing."

