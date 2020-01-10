Jack Black, Gene Simmons & More React to the Death of Rush Drummer Neil Peart

Image zoom Neil Peart Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty

The music industry is mourning the loss of Rush drummer Neil Peart following news of his death on Tuesday.

After the legendary musician’s bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson confirmed in a tweet shared to Rush’s Twitter page on Friday that Peart had “lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma)” at the age of 67 earlier in the week, a flood of tributes from stars like Jack Black, Gene Simmons and more were shared on social media.

“The master will be missed – Neil Peart RIP #RushForever,” Black wrote on Twitter alongside a throwback photo of Peart.

Kiss co-founders Simmons and Paul Stanley both shared tributes on Twitter, with Simmons writing that Peart was a “kind soul” and Stanley writing that he was “just shocked” by the news of his death.

Simmons and Stanley’s Kiss band mate, guitarist Tommy Thayer, also wrote on Twitter, “So sad to hear about Neil Peart passing. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #NeilPeart.”

Many other musicians whose lives had been touched by the star also mourned his death, including The Pretty Reckless front woman and former Gossip Girl actress Taylor Momsen.

“Such a loss, one of my favorite musicians of all time. His influence and music will live on through anyone who picks up an instrument #neilpeart,” Momsen wrote on Instagram.

“RIP to a master 💔 #neilpeart,” Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett wrote on Twitter.

“I just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this – he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family,” Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson wrote on Twitter.

I just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this – he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family.

“RIP Neil Peart. All drummers are brothers,” drummer and founding member of The Cure Laurence Andrew “Lol” Tolhurst wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks for opening the door, Neil. Your thunderous playing, your thoughtful lyrics, ad extreme dedication were inspirational to me in every way,” Barenaked Ladies drummer Tyler Stewart wrote on Twitter.

“What an incredibly sad moment. Neil, Geddy & Alex changed my life as a young aspiring musician. Condolences to the family and @rushtheband organization,” Megadeath bassist David Ellefson wrote on Twitter.

“Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP.” Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler wrote on Twitter.

Several celebrities outside of the music industry also paid their respect.

“FAREWELL KING… RIP Neil Peart. An inarguably legendary musician and possibly the greatest drummer of all time,” Workaholics creator and actor Blake Anderson wrote on Twitter.

“Damn man,” he continued in a follow-up tweet. “Neil Peart wrote an insane amount of jams, like straight up untouchable prog rock battle hymns…RUSH SHALL BE ON BLAST now and forever.”

“Over 20 years ago, one of my best friends John Kastner (@jeanguykastner) brought Neil Peart to my house in Laurel Canyon. We stayed up all night drinking whiskey and talking on more subjects than I knew existed. He was the friendliest curmudgeon in the world. We’ll miss him,” actor Dave Foley wrote on Twitter.

“Oh man… Neil Peart. Every drummer just ran to their kit to bust out Tom Sawyer. His dedication and RE-dedication to his craft is a lesson in always improving. Never be complacent. You can ALWAYS be better. R.I.P.” actor Patrick Wilson wrote on Twitter.

Peart is survived by his wife Carrie Nuttall, whom he wed in 2000, and his daughter Olivia. He lost his 19-year-old daughter Selena in August 1997. Shortly after, Selena’s mother and his partner of 23 years at the time, Jackie, died of terminal cancer. Following her death, Peart considered himself retired from the band and embarked on a solitary cross-country road trip.

Over the course of his decades-long career, Peart became known as one of the greatest drummers in rock history. He joined Lee and Lifeson in 1974 to form a dynamic trio.

Image zoom Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart and Geddy Lee Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty

Peart’s drum solo in their hit song “Tom Sawyer” is just one example of the unique sound he produced in each track.

Throughout his career, the musician also released a number of books including Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road and Far and Away: A Prize Every Time.

Peart embarked on his final tour with Rush in 2015.