Hailey Baldwin Isn't Keeping Justin Bieber from Music: He’s ‘Unsettled,’ Not ‘Unhappy’ Says Source

Justin Bieber‘s decision to take a step back from music following his marriage to Hailey Baldwin is proving to be an adjustment for the pop superstar — but not an entirely unpleasant one.

“I wouldn’t say he’s unhappy, but he’s unsettled,” a source tells PEOPLE of the 24-year-old. “He is in love with Hailey and he’s very happy about that. He knows he has achieved so much at a very young age. But I’ve seen this before, he’s left with the feeling of ‘is this all there is?’”

Addressing the speculation that Bieber’s relationship has been limiting him professionally — their whirlwind romance led them to get engaged after two months — the new source adds, “It’s a very mature thing to do. But of course, there are people who are blaming her as if she is keeping him from working.”

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Bieber’s decision to focus his attention elsewhere after tying the knot with the 21-year-old model Hailey Baldwin in September has ushered in a “season of self-discovery.”

Baldwin has been a source of support for Bieber, especially recently, as he’s been photographed visibly upset on multiple occasions.

“He is very much grateful for his amazing life and especially for Hailey,” the insider explained. “It’s difficult for him that he can’t just enjoy everything and feel happy. He has been in treatment for this before.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

While the couple has had “a little bit of conflict” over their careers, ultimately Baldwin is totally comfortable with her husband’s decision to pause and reflect.

“Hailey understands how hard Justin worked for so long, and is fine with him taking a break. If she has things she wants to do, Justin is fine with that,” the source continued. “There has been a little bit of conflict, but nothing out of the ordinary. They’re still very much in love, and their families love each other. That’s all that matters.”