Don't Even Try to Go on Until You Watch Cher's 'SOS' Music Video Starring Rumer Willis & Betty Who

SOS! Cher‘s new music video is so incredible you’ll need time to recover after watching it.

The video, directed by Jake Wilson, features a star-studded female cast, fabulous neon makeup and some seriously retro hair and wardrobe. (The bangs! The plaids! The turtlenecks!)

It’s no surprise, as the song itself, “SOS,” is an ABBA cover and comes from the 72-year-old icon’s tribute album to the Swedish pop group that defined the ’70s. It’s appropriately titled Dancing Queen.

That said, Wilson’s work still feels very 2018 thanks to its healthy dose of diverse girl power. The cast ranges ages and races, and at the end they all embrace because, of course, “carrying on” is much easier when you’ve got your female friends by your side.

As for the familiar faces, fans will spot Rumer Willis and Australian pop star Betty Who — though there’s no appearance from the music icon, herself. Also recognizable? Trace Lysette from Transparent and Aimee Carrero from Freeform’s Young & Hungry.

Following her turn in Mamma Mia! 2, Cher recently dished about her A-list love life to British outlet The Daily Mail’s Mail on Sunday.

Some of famous men Cher named? Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Sonny Bono, Richie Sambora, Gene Simmons, Gregg Allman and a bagel baker, who she revealed may’ve been “the one true love of my life.” The pair dated for three years before calling it quits in 1989.

While Cher hasn’t been married since 1978, she said she hasn’t stopped searching for Mr. Right.

“I’m still on the lookout,” she told the paper. “The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don’t want to go any place with them because you can’t keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram… There’s no way to keep something… special.”

Dancing Queen is currently slated for release on Sept. 28. Preorders are available now.