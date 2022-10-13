The Rudeboyz Tap Adam Levine and Maluma for Debut Single 'Ojalá'

The Rudeboyz are stepping up from behind the boards as producers and making their debut with bang.

On Thursday, the duo announced that they will be releasing their debut single "Ojalá" — a collaboration with Maluma and Adam Levine — on Oct. 20.

The single will mark the first time that the 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman sings in Spanish.

With Maluma, the duo — which consists of Chan El Genio (real name Bryan Lezcano Chaverra) and Kevin ADG (real name Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño) — took part in creating some of his hit songs like "Hawaii," "Felices los 4," "Borró Cassette," and "Chantaje."

"Ojalá" Cover Art. courtesy the rudeboyz

The 28-year-old "Sobrio" singer teased the track on his Instagram this week, while Levine shared a photo with Maluma from inside the studio in June.

The duo first met in 2008 and eventually became friends and frequent collaborators, leading them to become The Rudeboyz and produce songs for artists like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Prince Royce, Sebastian Yatra and more.

"Ojalá" is out Oct. 20.

Maluma released his most recent single "Junio" in September, a romantic ballad seemingly dedicated to his girlfriend Susana Gomez. Earlier this month, he performed the song during the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards and right after, stepped off the stage to give her a big smooch.

"I feel like I'm coming back to my roots. When I went out from Medellín with my music around the world, I felt like I was losing a little bit of myself," he told Rolling Stone in August about "Junio." "Then I was doing some songs that, OK, maybe they were hit, but I didn't feel like that was my essence. Now I want to be successful, but in a more personal way."

He added, "I want to go back to Medellín, I want to go back to my farm, be there with my family, with my friends, with my animals. That's what inspires me right now. Just what I am. I don't have to go and look for something that I already have inside."

Meanwhile, Maroon 5 recently announced their Las Vegas residency, set to kick off in March 2023. The announcement came only a few days after Levine came under scrutiny for a series of cheating accusations, and Levine claimed that he "did not have an affair" but "crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Since then, the singer has been seen out with wife Behati Prinsloo — who is pregnant with his third child — and a source told PEOPLE they're focused on "being the best parents."