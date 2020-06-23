Glee’s Chord Overstreet and Kevin McHale Reunite for Darren Criss's Heavy-Metal Royalties Track

The pair team up to perform a new heavy-metal inspired song written by Darren Criss, who also created the streaming musical comedy series

Good news for Glee fans — two of the show's stars have reunited for a brand new song.

Chord Overstreet and Kevin McHale have teamed up for a duet from the Quibi series Royalties, titled "I Am So Much Better Than You at Everything." The streaming musical comedy series was created by fellow Glee alum Darren Criss, who also cowrote all of the show's music.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair are unrecognizable in the hilarious video that finds them rocking out in their best heavy metal looks. Overstreet even trades in his famous blonde locks for a lengthy brunette wig. Fans may also peep Criss' wife, Mia, as the bassist in the clip.

McHale and Overstreet both starred on the hit musical series that ran on the Fox network for six seasons, but haven't reunited on a song since the show ended its Emmy-winning run in 2015.

Image zoom Chord Overstreet and Kevin McHale Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic;

Royalties follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo played by Criss and You're The Worst alum Kether Donohue as they navigate the challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week. Each episode features real-life entertainment personalities portraying fictitious music stars, along with original songs penned by Criss.

Fans can expect the full Royalties: Season 1 (Music from the Original Quibi Series) Official Soundtrack on July 3. The series also features performances by Jordan Fisher, Julianne Hough, Jackie Tohn, Bonnie McKee, Jennifer Coolidge, Lil Rel Howery, Mark Hamill, Rufus Wainwright and Sabrina Carpenter.