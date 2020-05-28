Rosanne Cash Claims Her Daughter Was Called a 'Liberal P—y' for Wearing a Mask to Buy Groceries

Rosanne Cash claimed that the alleged incident occurred at the Green Hills Kroger in Nashville

Rosanne Cash is speaking out about one of her daughters allegedly being verbally accosted for trying to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rosanne, the eldest daughter of country singer Johnny Cash, claimed on Twitter Tuesday that her daughter was yelled at inside a Nashville grocery store for wearing a mask.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My daughter lives in Nashville & wore her mask to buy groceries," Rosanne, 65, wrote. "Guy yells at her: ‘Liberal p—y!’ Back story: she nearly died of H1N1. She was in the ICU for a week, on a ventilator for 3 days.

"She CANNOT get covid," the singer added of her daughter. "The ignorance & hatred is so painful. She’s trying to survive."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While many Twitter users offered their sympathies to Rosanne and her family, others accused the singer and author of making up the story.

"It reveals a lot about you, that you think I would make up a story that used my daughter’s compromised health to make a point," Rosanne responded to one Twitter user.

In the same tweet, the mother of five elaborated that the incident occurred at the Green Hills Kroger in Nashville.

Rosanne has three daughters with her ex husband, musician Rodney Crowell: Caitlin, 40, Chelsea, 38, and Carrie, 32, while she also raised Cronwell's daughter Hannah from a previous marriage.

She has since wed musician Johnny Leventhal, with whom she shares one son, 21-year-old Jakob.

Image zoom DEBORAH FEINGOLD

Following her viral tweet about her daughters' alleged ordeal, Rosanne wrote an essay for The Atlantic about not being able to tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’ve long had a complicated relationship with touring, and the pandemic has made it only more difficult," she shared. "I always knew what life on the road was costing me. But I didn’t fully appreciate what it gave me until suddenly it was gone."