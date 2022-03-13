Rosalía Basically Wears a Comforter for Her First Solo Appearance on Saturday Night Live
Rosalía lit up the stage at Saturday Night Live this weekend.
The Spanish pop star, 28, performed on SNL as the musical guest for Saturday's episode, which was hosted by Zoë Kravitz. The episode marked Rosalía's first solo appearance on SNL, as well as Kravitz's debut.
Rosalía performed twice on Saturday's show, treating the audience to "Chicken Teriyaki" and "La Fama."
RELATED: Rosalía Says She Hopes Her New Album Provides a Feminist 'Counterbalance' to Misogyny in Music
For her first performance, the singer strutted around the stage in a lacey red dress and a thick leather jacket as she performed the third single from her upcoming album Motomami, coming later this month.
Later in the show, Rosalía returned to the stage for a rendition of "La Fama," the lead single off her upcoming album.
The singer performed the song in an enormous, comforter-inspired jacket atop a white crop top and matching pants, which she paired with white gloves and a unique white headpiece.
While Saturday was her first official episode as musical guest, Rosalía previously appeared on the show to perform with Bad Bunny. She joined him onstage to perform their song "La Noche de Anoche" in Feb. 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Rosalía's SNL solo debut comes ahead of the release of her third and latest album, MOTOMAMI, which drops March 18. Ahead of the album release, Rosalía dropped three singles: "La Fama" with The Weeknd, "Saoko," and "Chicken Teriyaki."
Before MOTOMAMI, Rosalía released 2017's Los Ángeles and 2018's El Mal Querer. Since then, she's dropped the hit singles "Con Altura" — which features J Balvin and El Guincho — and "TKN," which features Travis Scott.