Power Couple Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Announce New Collaborative Project 'RR'

The wait is over, reggaeton lovers! The Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro collaboration we've been longing for is almost here.

On Monday, the stars announced that they are releasing a joint project — which will consist of three songs — on March 24 titled RR.

The joint Instagram post featured the project's cover art, which is two hand-painted letter Rs intertwined on a red background. The captioned the post, "R♾️Я 24/marzo (March)."

In November, during an interview with Billboard, the Motomami performer, 30, hinted at new music with the Puerto Rican star, 30.

"We've been in the studio together, as you know," she said at the time. "We'll see, we'll see."

She also revealed her favorite songs from Alejandro's album, including "Lejos Del Cielo" and "Corazón Despeinado." She added, "It's that I like them all, really. It's very difficult."

The couple went public with their relationship on social media in September 2021 when the "Con Altura" singer shared a video on TikTok of her and Alejandro making a heart shape with their arms as part of a TikTok trend. The following day, she marked her 29th birthday with a series of photos on Instagram. A few of the snaps were selfies of herself and Alejandro looking cozy together.

Since then, the couple has made several award show appearances together, including the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in November.

The singer celebrated the evening with a sweet post on social media, writing alongside a photo of her and Alejandro on the carpet, "Thank you very much for the Grammys that so far the academy has granted me but this year is more special than ever because I'm sharing it with the love of my life."

Earlier that week, the "Todo De Ti" singer sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music to discuss his album SATURNO and revealed that Rosalía helps him with his music.

"I've been taking vocal classes, thanks to my girl," he told Lowe. "She always like, 'You need to practice more.' OK, I'll do it. I'll do it. She practices her vocals every day with her professor."

Alejandro added, "She inspires me."

Most recently, the couple shared photos from their trip to Tokyo and Kyoto, Japan. In a New Year's post shared by Rosalía, she and Alejandro enjoyed a dinner with friends and a bit of karaoke to celebrate the occasion. Alejandro shared his own post, including more snaps from their evening out.

RR will mark Rosalía's latest release since her single "LLYLM" in January and Alejandro's collab with Chris Wandell "Como Amigos" that same month.