Power Couple Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Announce New Collaborative Project 'RR'

The three-song project will drop on March 24

By
Published on March 13, 2023 05:00 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Spanish singer Rosalia and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Photo: John Parra/Getty for The Latin Recording Academy

The wait is over, reggaeton lovers! The Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro collaboration we've been longing for is almost here.

On Monday, the stars announced that they are releasing a joint project — which will consist of three songs — on March 24 titled RR.

The joint Instagram post featured the project's cover art, which is two hand-painted letter Rs intertwined on a red background. The captioned the post, "R♾️Я 24/marzo (March)."

In November, during an interview with Billboard, the Motomami performer, 30, hinted at new music with the Puerto Rican star, 30.

"We've been in the studio together, as you know," she said at the time. "We'll see, we'll see."

She also revealed her favorite songs from Alejandro's album, including "Lejos Del Cielo" and "Corazón Despeinado." She added, "It's that I like them all, really. It's very difficult."

The couple went public with their relationship on social media in September 2021 when the "Con Altura" singer shared a video on TikTok of her and Alejandro making a heart shape with their arms as part of a TikTok trend. The following day, she marked her 29th birthday with a series of photos on Instagram. A few of the snaps were selfies of herself and Alejandro looking cozy together.

Since then, the couple has made several award show appearances together, including the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in November.

The singer celebrated the evening with a sweet post on social media, writing alongside a photo of her and Alejandro on the carpet, "Thank you very much for the Grammys that so far the academy has granted me but this year is more special than ever because I'm sharing it with the love of my life."

Earlier that week, the "Todo De Ti" singer sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music to discuss his album SATURNO and revealed that Rosalía helps him with his music.

"I've been taking vocal classes, thanks to my girl," he told Lowe. "She always like, 'You need to practice more.' OK, I'll do it. I'll do it. She practices her vocals every day with her professor."

Alejandro added, "She inspires me."

Most recently, the couple shared photos from their trip to Tokyo and Kyoto, Japan. In a New Year's post shared by Rosalía, she and Alejandro enjoyed a dinner with friends and a bit of karaoke to celebrate the occasion. Alejandro shared his own post, including more snaps from their evening out.

RR will mark Rosalía's latest release since her single "LLYLM" in January and Alejandro's collab with Chris Wandell "Como Amigos" that same month.

Related Articles
Rosalia and Rauw attend 'Los40 Music Awards' Photocall on November 12, 2021 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's Relationship Timeline
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Rosalía Says She Celebrated Her Latin Grammy with the People She Loves 'Most' Rauw Alejandro and Pili. credit Josefina Bietti
Rosalía Celebrated Her Latin Grammy with the People She Loves 'Most' — Rauw Alejandro and Pili
Grammys inside show
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Friendship Timeline
shakira and gerard pique
Why Do Shakira's Fans Think a Jar of Jam Had Something to Do with Her Split from Gerard Piqué?
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro
Shakira Announces New Rauw Alejandro Collaboration 'Te Felicito' and Teases Robotic Music Video
(L-R) Paul Mescal, wearing Gucci, and Phoebe Bridgers, wearing Gucci, attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal's Relationship Timeline
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's Relationship Timeline
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards
Cyrus Family
Billy Ray Cyrus' 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner attend the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's Relationship Timeline
Rihanna Is Back | Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Official Trailer)
Rihanna Teases Fans with Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Trailer: 'We've Waited for You'
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's Cutest Moments Together