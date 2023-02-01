Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's Relationship Timeline

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are a power couple in the music industry.

Though it's unclear how the couple first met, they first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles together in August 2021. Rosalía and Alejandro eventually went public with their romance the following month, sharing several posts on social media confirming their relationship. Since then, the couple have walked a few red carpets together, including the Los40 Music Awards in November 2021 and the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2022.

Rosalía and Alejandro are fairly private with their relationship but have sweetly mentioned one another in their respective interviews. During an appearance on the Alofoke Radio Show, Alejandro had nothing but good things to say about his relationship with the "Con Altura" singer.

"I'm 'enchulado,' I'm in love," Alejandro said. "That's nice, love is beautiful. We're good, I'm happy …There are people that add to your life, there are people that subtract from it. So when you have that person that adds to your life, I think it's good for you … and it makes you grow, it makes you become better."

From date nights out in L.A. to celebrating holidays together abroad, here's everything to know about Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's relationship.

August 19, 2021: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro go to dinner in L.A.

Rosalía and Alejandro were photographed holding hands as they left The Nice Guy in the West Hollywood neighborhood of L.A. on Aug. 19, 2021, as seen in photos obtained by Hola!. Dating rumors were already swirling at the time, and their evening out seemingly confirmed their relationship status.

September 2021: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro officially confirm their relationship on social media

One month after they were first spotted together, Rosalía and Alejandro went public with their relationship on social media. On Sept. 24, 2021, the "Milionaria" singer shared a video on TikTok of her and Alejandro making a heart shape with their arms as part of a TikTok trend.

The following day, she marked her 29th birthday with a series of photos on Instagram. A few of the snaps were selfies of the singer and Alejandro looking cozy together.

November 12, 2021: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro make their red carpet debut

Rosalía and Alejandro made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los40 Music Awards in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The couple walked the red carpet together, with Rosalía wearing a sheer blue dress and Alejandro donning an oversized black suit.

While accepting his award later that evening, Alejandro gave his girlfriend a kiss on stage and called her "his muse."

November 18, 2021: Rauw Alejandro talks about his relationship with Rosalía

Alejandro has said plenty of sweet things about Rosalía and their relationship. When asked what first attracted him to his girlfriend at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, he told Entertainment Tonight, "She's perfect. She's beautiful."

"I'm really proud, man," he added, referring to her Rolling Stone cover. "She's amazing. She deserves everything that happened, that is happening en su carerra. She works really hard and, you know, [I'm] really happy man."

January 20, 2022: Rauw Alejandro says Rosalía "inspires" his music

During his own Rolling Stone interview two months later, Alejandro spoke about his relationship with Rosalía, as well as her influence on his music. However, during his cover story interview, he clarified, "Not all the songs are about her specifically. She can be my muse, but she inspires me in different ways: sounds, production-wise, not literally. People get confused. Right now, if I put out a sad song, it doesn't have anything to do with my personal life."

There is one song that he says was truly inspired by their relationship, the ballad "Aquel Nap ZzZz," with the singer adding, "That one is literally for her."

He also opened up about how he likes to decompress, which includes spending time with Rosalía. He explained, "I try to be with my girl. We fly a weekend off, if we can."

February 14, 2022: Rosalía and Rauw celebrate Valentine's Day together

Rosalía and Alejandro marked their first Valentine's Day together with a series of sweet photos on Instagram. The "Party" singer shared photos of him and Rosalía, including a selfie of both singers smiling at the camera. In the last slide of the post, Alejandro seemingly decorated the room for the holiday, including balloons, roses and candles.

In the caption, Alejandro simply wrote, "Mi musa," meaning, "My muse."

March 2022: Rosalía confirmed she got a tattoo for Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía appeared on the Spanish talk show El Hormiguero and discussed her "RR" tattoo, which fans speculated was in honor of Rauw. During the interview, per Teen Vogue, the singer was asked to show off her most "meaningful" tattoo, which she revealed was the "RR" tattoo on her foot. When the guest host asked if it was the Rolls Royce logo, Rosalía responded, "Or it could be something else."

"It hurt a lot because I got it done without any sort of numbing," she recalled. "I told [him], 'I'm going to get your initial tatted because it's also mine.' "

April 2022: Rauw Alejandro shows off a tattoo of Rosalía's name

Rosalía isn't the only one in the relationship to get ink honor of their partner. In April 2022, photographer Arianna Andrade shared a series of photos of Alejandro on Instagram from a recent performance. In one of the photos, Rauw posed shirtless, revealing a tattoo above his navel that said "Rosalía" in a handwritten font.

September 25, 2022: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro celebrate her 30th birthday in New York City

Rosalía got to celebrate her 30th birthday with Alejandro by her side. The couple were photographed leaving Carbone in New York City's Greenwich Village on Sept. 25, 2022, in coordinating white and light blue ensembles, per photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The following day, the singer shared an Instagram carousel post from their evening out, which included photos with Alejandro and shots of their trip to an arcade. She didn't share a message in the caption, only using a series of emojis, "💓🎆 🍰 🧩🍭🧋🎮🍧🎰🎟."

October 8, 2022: Rauw Alejandro surprises Rosalía onstage during her Motomami Tour

During Rosalía's second show at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, for her Motomami World Tour, both the singer and her fans were surprised when Alejandro joined her onstage, as reported by Hola!. While Rosalía was singing "Despecha," he snuck up behind her as she performed and began dancing. When she looked off to the side, she finally noticed Alejandro and looked shocked before she continued performing the song, with the couple eventually sharing a kiss on stage.

October 31, 2022: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro celebrate Halloween together

For Halloween 2022, Rosalía and Alejandro went as a couple from the anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, with Alejandro dressing up as Shinji and Rosalía dressing up as Asuka. On Instagram, Rosalía shared a series of photos in her Asuka costume, including several with Alejandro in his Shinji counterpart ensemble.

November 15, 2022: Rauw Alejandro shares how Rosalía helps with his music

The following month, Alejandro sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music to discuss his album SATURNO. During their discussion, the singer shared his recording process, as well as how he prepares to record. He also revealed that he has been taking voice lessons after Rosalía encouraged him to do so.

"I've been taking vocal classes, thanks to my girl," he told Lowe. "She always like, 'You need to practice more.' Okay, I'll do it. I'll do it. She practices her vocals every day with her professor."

Alejandro added, "She inspires me."

November 17, 2022: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro attend the Latin Grammy Awards

Rosalía and Alejandro walked to the red carpet at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2022. That night, Rosalía took home several awards, including album of the year, best alternative music album and best recording package for Motomami.

The singer celebrated the evening with a sweet post on social media, writing alongside a photo of her and Alejandro on the carpet, "Thank you very much for the grammys that so far the academy has granted me but this year is more special than ever because I'm sharing it with the love of my life."

Alejandro penned his own message about the evening on Instagram, writing, "Thanks to the academy to our fans, there are 14 nominations between the two. I feel very happy and very blessed to be here and more by your side @rosalia.vt I love you 'mami!' "

November 30, 2022: Rosalía hints at making music with Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía sat down with Billboard in November 2022 to discuss her music, fashion and relationship with Alejandro. When asked by the interviewer who is the more "picky," she replied, "Now, if we're being 100% honest, I think I'm more of … I look a lot at the details a little bit more in my head."

She also revealed her favorite songs from Alejandro's album, including "Lejos Del Cielo" and "Corazón Despeinado." She added, "It's that I like them all, really. It's very difficult."

As for whether they will release music together, all Rosalía said was: "We have been in the studio, like you know, but we will have to see."

December 13, 2022: Rosalía shares how she celebrated her Latin Grammy wins with Rauw Alejandro

In another Rolling Stone cover story, Rosalía looked back on her big wins at the Latin Grammy Awards and shared how she and Rauw celebrated the accomplishments.

"I hugged the two people I love the most in this life, because they also know how much I had to fight to finish this album," she said, referring to Alejandro and her sister Pili.

January 1, 2023: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro travel to Tokyo for the holidays

Rosalía and Alejandro spent the holidays together in Tokyo and Kyoto, Japan. The couple documented their trip on social media, posting several sweet photos of their travels. In a New Year's post shared by Rosalía, she and Alejandro enjoyed a dinner with friends and a bit of karaoke to celebrate the occasion.

Alejandro shared his own post, including more snaps from their evening out.