Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Are Engaged! See Their Love Story — and Her Ring — in 'Beso' Music Video

The couple confirmed their relationship through social media in September 2021

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on March 24, 2023 08:39 AM
ROSALÍA and Rauw Alejandro attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Photo: Manny Hernandez/Wireimage

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are engaged!

The couple announced their engagement in the music video for their new song "Beso," which comes off of their joint EP R&R that dropped Friday.

In the video, short clips show the pair waking up together, traveling across the globe and enjoying meals with one another, before the last few seconds feature a tearful Rosalía, 30, showing off a large diamond ring on her left hand.

"Oh my God," she says in Spanish, before telling Alejandro, 30, "I love you."

Rosalía and Alejandro initially sparked dating rumors when they were photographed leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles together in August 2021. The couple eventually went public with their romance the following month, sharing several posts on social media confirming their relationship.

In September 2021, the "Milionaria" singer shared a video on TikTok of her and Alejandro making a heart shape with their arms as part of a TikTok trend. The following day, she marked her 29th birthday with a series of photos on Instagram, including a few snaps of herself and Alejandro looking cozy together.

Rosalía and Alejandro then made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los40 Music Awards in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, in November 2021. The pair appeared together, with Rosalía wearing a sheer blue dress and Alejandro donning an oversized black suit.

The duo even have tattoos for one another. While appearing on the Spanish talk show El Hormiguero in March 2022, Rosalía showed off the "RR" tattoo on her foot, which fans have speculated is a tribute to her love. Alejandro, meanwhile, has a tattoo above his navel that says "Rosalía" in a handwritten font.

ROSALÍA & RAUW ALEJANDRO RELEASE RR  A JOINT THREE-SONG PROJECT
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Sony Music

R&R marks the first time Rosalía and Alejandro have released music together, though they've previously both had production and songwriting credits on each other's work, Rolling Stone reported.

Alongside "Beso," the project also features the song "Vampiros" and the ballad "Promesa."

"For us it's always love first and everything else later, but we skipped that this time so we could finish RR and share it with the world," Rosalía said in a press statement. "After more than 3 years these 3 songs are here and each one of them belongs to a different stage of love."

Added Alejandro: "We always knew we wanted to do music together. However, with our relationship being the focus, we had to find the right time. A long time has passed by now and finding a way to fit all my feelings for her in three songs has been nearly impossible. This means I will be spending my days writing and writing many more songs about and with her. We're thrilled with this project. RR forever!"

