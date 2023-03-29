Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Balance Each Other — She's a 'Freak-Crazy Workaholic' and He's 'Relaxed'

After announcing their engagement in the music video for their song "Beso," Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are opening up about their relationship dynamic.

In a cover story for Billboard released Wednesday, the couple revealed what they've learned from each other and how they apply it to their work.

"Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I'm more extroverted in my music, but she's far more disciplined," Alejandro, 30, told the outlet. "But she's a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn't really get it, but after some time, I said, 'OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.' And the difference is huge."

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Kanya Iwana for Billboard

The Spanish singer, 30, added, "You are far more relaxed. You're someone who really lets go. It's as if you have a lot of faith and just an organic feel. You're always telling me to relax, to let go more. And just telling me that teaches and helps me. You balance me."

The Puerto Rican star also said that the couple "watches each other's backs" by sharing ideas and motivating each other.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Kanya Iwana

"We kind of represent each other mutually. If I'm going to go out there and do something crazy, I sometimes think, 'Heck, no: I'm Rosalía's boyfriend,'" the "Todo De Ti" singer said. "I need to raise the bar, understand? We're taking care of our prestige and our work and ensuring it always looks the part. We motivate each other to keep rising to an infinite level."

Reflecting on the possibility of a future where one is successful and the other isn't — the reggaeton star said, "When I met Rosi, she was positioned much better than me, and that was never a problem."

For the "LLYLM" singer, the relationship will always come first: "I'm lucky to be your partner, and I want to be there for you, sabes? And I feel you're there for me, independent of the careers."

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Kanya Iwana

She added, "Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second."

Elsewhere in the interview, the couple also said they were waiting for the right timing to collaborate and instead focused on making their "relationship solid." They also kept their romance away from the public eye for some time in an effort to grow their individual careers.

"We were in different stages in our careers, and we wanted to make our fans focus on what we were doing, which was our individual projects," said Alejandro. "People love drama in the entertainment world, and a romantic relationship will always take precedence. We felt if ours came to light, the effort we've both done toward our projects and our music would come second."

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Kanya Iwana

The couple announced their engagement last week following the release of their collaborative three-track EP RR.

"For us it's always love first and everything else later, but we skipped that this time so we could finish RR and share it with the world," Rosalía said in a press statement. "After more than 3 years these 3 songs are here and each one of them belongs to a different stage of love."

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Kanya Iwana

Added Alejandro: "We always knew we wanted to do music together. However, with our relationship being the focus, we had to find the right time. A long time has passed by now and finding a way to fit all my feelings for her in three songs has been nearly impossible. This means I will be spending my days writing and writing many more songs about and with her. We're thrilled with this project. RR forever!"

Rosalía and Alejandro initially sparked dating rumors when they were photographed leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles together in August 2021. The couple eventually went public with their romance the following month, sharing several posts on social media confirming their relationship.