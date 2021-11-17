"I also believe it's not only a reggaeton issue. It's a reflection of society," Rosalía said of misogyny in music

Rosalía Says She Hopes Her New Album Provides a Feminist 'Counterbalance' to Misogyny in Music

Rosalía is here for the girls.

In a cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the "Con Altura" singer discussed her highly anticipated album Motomami, set for release in 2022. A prominent topic in Rosalía's music in the past has been feminism — and the singer opened up about her intention, in this new album, to keep that theme alive.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked how she felt about male musicians finding success by perpetuating macho and misogynistic themes, the singer, 28, said she would be "very happy, perhaps, if this record provides a counterbalance" to that notion.

"I haven't always found female figures who write in a rawer way, particularly in music or Spanish folk music. It's easier to find those figures in English music rather than Spanish music," she said.

rosalia Rosalía for Rolling Stone | Credit: greg swales for rolling stone

She then went on to say that these "issues" are a "reflection of society."

"I also believe it's not only a reggaeton issue. It's a reflection of society. If this is happening in music, it's because there's something happening at a social level, in the real world," Rosalía admitted.

She continued, "So, we better ask ourselves what is going on and what we still have to do in that regard."

Motomami follows Rosalía's 2018 Grammy-winning album titled El Mal Querer. Since then, the singer said she "wanted to focus my energy on giving this [new] album a sense of risk and excitement overall."

Last week, the songstress released her collaboration with The Weeknd titled "La Fama," the first release from her upcoming album, along with a music video. The stars previously worked together on "Blinding Lights."

She first teased the album earlier this month with an exciting Instagram video that had celebrities like Kylie Jenner commenting "omg 😍."

In September, Rosalía's fans were buzzing on social media after she made her relationship with reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro Instagram official.

Rosalia Says She Hopes Her New Album Provides a ‘Counterbalance’ to Misogyny in Music: ‘It’s a Reflection of Society’ Rosalía for Rolling Stone | Credit: greg swales for rolling stone

At the time, the singer was celebrating her birthday and she shared a series of photos on Instagram to mark the milestone. In one photo, she's pictured laying on Alejandro's lap as he plays video games. In another, she is shown smiling, cozied up next to him.

"BlisssssSSSS🙏✨💖librA y bendecidA [blessed]," she captioned the photo.

On that same day, Alejandro, 28, made a post of his own with a series of photos with the "Linda" singer on multiple occasions.