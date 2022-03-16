Rosalía Finds Her 'Playful' Side on Forthcoming Album Motomami: 'Why Did I Forget?'

Rosalía channeled her inner child for upcoming album Motomami.

The Spanish singer-songwriter, 28, told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe in a new interview shared exclusively with PEOPLE that Motomami, which is out on Friday, has a much more "personal point of view" than fans may be used to, as the songs will reveal her silly side.

"I feel like I haven't done that in the other albums. Also, they were much more serious if that makes sense," Rosalía tells the host. "And I think that in this one, I was like, 'I really want to find a way to allow my sense of humor to be present.' "

"Playfulness," Lowe responds. The star responds, "Exactly. Yeah. Because also that's how I feel."

The "SAOKO" singer then says she reflected on her perspective as a child — and decided to find that "playfulness" within herself once again.

"I used to be a lot like that when I was a kid and I was like, 'Why did I forget that I'm very playful?' So it's like this has to be part of an album if I'm making an album right now and that's how I'm feeling."

The Grammy winner said Motomami will be something of a concept album, which she likened to trying to capture a self-portrait of herself.

Though the album will feature collaborations with stars like The Weeknd and Tokischa, Rosalía revealed that it was actually another famous face who has been her favorite star to work with.

"I'm going to be honest. My favorite to work with, it was the first person that gave me a chance here in the U.S. And that's Pharrell," she said. "I feel so grateful that there's a part of Pharrell in this album. And I spent time with him in the studio and that's really special how free he is to, again, he's a very free person."

Just as the "La Noche de Anoche" singer said she enjoys embracing a fun side, so too does Pharrell, whom she called "a very playful person."

"The way he makes music, you can see, you can tell. Even with his voice, he plays with his voice. He uses his voice as an instrument in so many different ways and it's so beautiful to see him work, it's inspiring and I learn a lot," she said. "Not just because he's a great writer. He's a great producer. Also, he's fun to be around. I crack up every time I'm around him. I'm laughing so much and he's always teaching me stuff. He's the best. He's just the best."

The full episode will air at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday on the Zane Lowe Show.

The album features previously released tracks "SAOKO," "La Fama," "Chicken Teriyaki, "Sakura" and "Hentai" — each demonstrating Rosalía's creative and eccentric side.

In a November cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the singer talked about feminism, and her intention to keep that theme alive in her upcoming release.

When asked how she felt about male musicians finding success by perpetuating macho and misogynistic themes, the singer said she would be "very happy, perhaps, if this record provides a counterbalance" to that notion.

"I haven't always found female figures who write in a rawer way, particularly in music or Spanish folk music. It's easier to find those figures in English music rather than Spanish music," she said.

She then went on to say that these "issues" are a "reflection of society."

"I also believe it's not only a reggaeton issue. It's a reflection of society. If this is happening in music, it's because there's something happening at a social level, in the real world," Rosalía admitted.

She continued, "So, we better ask ourselves what is going on and what we still have to do in that regard."

Over the weekend, the pop star appeared on Saturday Night Live, marking her first solo performance on the show.

Rosalía performed twice, treating the audience to "Chicken Teriyaki" and "La Fama." She is now the first woman to perform both songs entirely in Spanish in the NBC sketch comedy series' 47-season history.

While Saturday was her first official episode as musical guest, Rosalía previously appeared on the show to perform with Bad Bunny. She joined him onstage to perform their song "La Noche de Anoche" in February 2021.