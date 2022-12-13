Rosalía Celebrated Her Latin Grammy with the People She Loves 'Most' — Rauw Alejandro and Pili

This year, Rosalía made her musical comeback with the release of her hit album Motomami. Following its release, she embarked on a world tour, watched as her songs climbed the charts — and soaked it all in with the people she loves most by her side.

Speaking to Rolling Stone during a cover story interview released Tuesday, the "SAOKO" singer reflected on the moment she earned the album of the year award at the Latin Grammys in November.

"I hugged the two people I love the most in this life, because they also know how much I had to fight to finish this album," the 30-year-old singer said of her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro, 29, and sister Pili, who is her stylist and creative director.

She continued, "Starting an album isn't a big challenge if you have dreams about it but finishing it … that's another thing."

Elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about the process and challenges she faced while finishing the record.

"It was one of the toughest times in my life. I wanted to go back home so bad, but I knew that if I went back, I'd be putting the project at risk," she said. "There was a high probability that I wouldn't finish it."

But in the end, it was all worth it.

"I feel like on Motomami, I did and said exactly what I wanted to say and do, on my own terms," she said. "After this, there's no turning back."

The Spanish singer and the Puerto Rican star made their relationship Instagram official in September, following Rosalía's birthday.

Since then, they've kept the details of their relationship largely under wraps — with a few sweet public appearances in between.

The couple attended the Latin Grammys together in November. That same day, Alejandro dedicated a post to his girlfriend.

"Thank you to the academy [and] our fans, between the two of us are 14 nominations," he wrote. "I feel very happy and very blessed to be here and more with you by my side. I love you mami!"

The "La Fama" singer expressed a similar sentiment.

"Thank you so much to the Grammys for recognizing me in this moment, but this year is more special than ever because I'm sharing it with the love of my life," she wrote in a post of her own.

Meanwhile, in October at her tour stop in Inglewood, California, the "Todo De Ti" singer joined his girlfriend onstage during her performance of "Despechá" and they shared a kiss.