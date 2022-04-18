Rosalía Announces First-Ever World Tour Dates in Support of New Album Motomami

This will be the Spanish performer's first-ever worldwide run of concerts in support of her third studio album Motomami, set to span 46 dates across 15 countries

Rosalía fans, order your "Chicken Teriyaki" to go — and get ready to see her live in concert.

On Monday, the 28-year-old Spanish performer announced the Motomami World Tour, her first-ever worldwide run of concerts in support of her third studio album Motomami, set to span 46 dates across 15 countries from this summer through the end of 2022.

Beginning with a string of July shows in the singer's native Spain, Rosalía's tour will then hit venues throughout Latin America for the rest of summer, followed by an extensive North American run including New York's Radio City Music Hall and more Latin American shows before wrapping in December with several European dates including London's O2 Arena.

The "Con Altura" singer teased the tour announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing, "Atencion motomami$$ mañana anunciO aLGO😻😻😻😻," which translates to, "Attention motomami$$ I'll announce something tomorrow."

Released in March and preceded by singles including The Weeknd collaboration "La Fama" and "Chicken Teriyaki," Motomami was met with critical acclaim from publications including Pitchfork, which named the album "Best New Music." The 16-track set charted at No. 33 on the Billboard 200, marking Rosalía's first entry on the United States albums chart.

Ahead of the album's release, the musician partnered with Rockstar Games in December 2021 to debut Motomami Los Santos, an in-game radio station hosted by Rosalía and experimental electronic musician Arca, for Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract.

In November 2021, the singer spoke to Rolling Stone en Español about creating feminist music in hopes of providing a "counterbalance" to sexist and hypermasculine tropes commonly perpetuated by male musicians, especially in her genre.

"I haven't always found female figures who write in a rawer way, particularly in music or Spanish folk music. It's easier to find those figures in English music rather than Spanish music," the Grammy winner told the outlet, adding that the "issues" are a "reflection of society."

"I also believe it's not only a reggaeton issue. It's a reflection of society. If this is happening in music, it's because there's something happening at a social level, in the real world," Rosalía continued. "So, we better ask ourselves what is going on and what we still have to do in that regard."

General on-sale tickets for the Motomami World Tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time here.

See below for tour dates:

July 6 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria

July 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja

July 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros

July 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum

July 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur

July 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

July 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

July 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

July 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

July 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

July 29 – A Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo

August 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret

August 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

August 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex

August 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex

August 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tokio Marine Hall

August 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar

August 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

August 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

September 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

September 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo

September 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

September 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

September 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

September 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

September 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

October 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

October 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

October 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

October 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival

November 25 – Porto, Portugal – Altice Forum Braga

November 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

December 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

December 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

December 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

December 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

December 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

December 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2