Rosalía Announces First-Ever World Tour Dates in Support of New Album Motomami
Rosalía fans, order your "Chicken Teriyaki" to go — and get ready to see her live in concert.
On Monday, the 28-year-old Spanish performer announced the Motomami World Tour, her first-ever worldwide run of concerts in support of her third studio album Motomami, set to span 46 dates across 15 countries from this summer through the end of 2022.
Beginning with a string of July shows in the singer's native Spain, Rosalía's tour will then hit venues throughout Latin America for the rest of summer, followed by an extensive North American run including New York's Radio City Music Hall and more Latin American shows before wrapping in December with several European dates including London's O2 Arena.
The "Con Altura" singer teased the tour announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing, "Atencion motomami$$ mañana anunciO aLGO😻😻😻😻," which translates to, "Attention motomami$$ I'll announce something tomorrow."
Released in March and preceded by singles including The Weeknd collaboration "La Fama" and "Chicken Teriyaki," Motomami was met with critical acclaim from publications including Pitchfork, which named the album "Best New Music." The 16-track set charted at No. 33 on the Billboard 200, marking Rosalía's first entry on the United States albums chart.
Ahead of the album's release, the musician partnered with Rockstar Games in December 2021 to debut Motomami Los Santos, an in-game radio station hosted by Rosalía and experimental electronic musician Arca, for Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract.
RELATED: Rosalía Says She Hopes Her New Album Provides a Feminist 'Counterbalance' to Misogyny in Music
In November 2021, the singer spoke to Rolling Stone en Español about creating feminist music in hopes of providing a "counterbalance" to sexist and hypermasculine tropes commonly perpetuated by male musicians, especially in her genre.
"I haven't always found female figures who write in a rawer way, particularly in music or Spanish folk music. It's easier to find those figures in English music rather than Spanish music," the Grammy winner told the outlet, adding that the "issues" are a "reflection of society."
"I also believe it's not only a reggaeton issue. It's a reflection of society. If this is happening in music, it's because there's something happening at a social level, in the real world," Rosalía continued. "So, we better ask ourselves what is going on and what we still have to do in that regard."
General on-sale tickets for the Motomami World Tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time here.
See below for tour dates:
July 6 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria
July 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja
July 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros
July 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum
July 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur
July 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
July 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
July 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
July 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
July 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
July 29 – A Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo
August 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret
August 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
August 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex
August 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex
August 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tokio Marine Hall
August 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar
August 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
August 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena
September 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
September 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo
September 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
September 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
September 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
September 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
September 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
October 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
October 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
October 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall
October 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
October 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival
November 25 – Porto, Portugal – Altice Forum Braga
November 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
December 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
December 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
December 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
December 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
December 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
December 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
December 18 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena