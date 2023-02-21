Lauryn Hill, Diddy and Dave Chappelle Among Headliners for 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia

The Roots Picnic festival is returning to Philadelphia this spring, and with it, some of the biggest names in the industry.

It was recently announced that Lauryn Hill, Diddy & The Roots, Lil Uzi Vert and Dave Chappelle will headline the Live Nation Entertainment event, held June 2–4 at both The Mann Center for the Performing Arts and Wells Fargo Center.

The festival, advertised as "three days of Black culture, music, comedy, and podcasts in one of the most beautiful cities in the world," will kick off with a stand-up performance from Chappelle and live music from the Grammy-winning band and organizers The Roots, on June 2.

The weekend event, which coincides with Hip-Hop's 50th birthday, also includes a lineup of performances from Eve, Busta Rhymes, The Isley Brothers, Roy Ayers, Maverick City, Kindred The Family Soul, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, GloRilla, Syd and Coco Jones, among others. Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Akademiks are slated to headline the podcast stage.

roots picnic/instagram

The festival will be extra special for Hill with the upcoming 25th anniversary of her Grammy Award-winning solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Fan club presale tickets launch Tuesday at noon. The general public sale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased through The Roots Picnic website.

Tickets to Chappelle's Wells Fargo Center show — sold separately — go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday on the venue's website.