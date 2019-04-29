Ronnie Wood Says Mick Jagger Is 'Doing Well' After Surgery as Singer Sends Late Ex a Birthday Wish

Image zoom Mick Jagger Kim/Getty

Weeks after Mick Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery, his Rolling Stones bandmate says he’s on the mend.

In an interview with Hello! magazine in the U.K., guitar legend Ronnie Wood says that Jagger, 75, is “doing really well. I spoke to him yesterday and he’s feeling great.”

Wood also revealed that he sent the recovering singer “get well” videos during a recent double date vacation with fellow Stone Keith Richards.

“Sally and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith and [his wife] Patti and sent him videos of us playing and singing get well songs on the guitar. That cracked him up. We’re all so pleased that he’s doing well.”

After thanking fans for their messages of support after his release from the hospital earlier this month, Jagger shared his first post-surgery photo of himself strolling in front of a collection of trees and white flowers.

A walk in the park ! pic.twitter.com/d13GySbHCC — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 11, 2019

“A walk in the park!” he captioned the image.

On Monday, Jagger once again returned to social media to pay tribute to his late girlfriend, fashion designer and model L’Wren Scott, who died by suicide in March 2014 at the age of 49.

He shared a smiling portrait of Scott, along with a simple message: “Happy birthday L’Wren.”

Scott, who was found dead in her Manhattan home, had dated Jagger since 2001.

“I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way,” he wrote on Facebook in the aftermath of her death. “We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves.”

He added, “She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me,” before singling out the massive outpouring of support that has flooded in: “I have been touched by the tributes that people have paid to her, and also the personal messages of support that I have received.”