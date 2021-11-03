Ronnie Wilson, Co-Founder of The Gap Band, Dead at 73

Ronnie Wilson, a founder of R&B and funk group The Gap Band, has died. He was 73.

The musician's wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson confirmed the news on Facebook Tuesday, writing: "The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01 a.m."

He died at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, TMZ reported. The widow told the outlet that her husband suffered a stroke last week, and never recovered from a semi-coma that followed.

"Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies," she continued on Facebook. "He will be truly missed!!!"

Charlie Wilson, Ronnie Wilson and Robert Wilson of the funk group "Gap Band" Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The sons of a Pentecostal minister, Ronnie started performing with his brothers Charlie Wilson and Robert Wilson in 1967, calling their group The Greenwood Archer Pine Street Band after the Black business hub in their hometown of Tulsa, according to the band's website. Greenwood, Archer and Pine Streets had been targeted by a white mob during the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, per CNN.

Ronnie Wilson of the Gap Band Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The band's name was eventually abbreviated, and the brothers shot to stardom in the 1970s and 1980s, opening for The Rolling Stones and supporting Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, and more.