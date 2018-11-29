Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes Spread Some Holiday Cheer with the 'Best Christmas Party Ever'

Let’s face it: the holiday season doesn’t start until you hear Ronnie Spector‘s unforgettable voice belting out some Christmas classics. The Queen of Rock first cemented her status as a Yuletide mainstay in 1963, when her group, the Ronettes, delivered amped up versions of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Sleigh Ride.”

Now Spector is heading out on the road to bring a little cheer to the masses — and for the first time in decades she’s bringing the Ronettes to help her deck the (concert) halls. “Ronnie Spector’s Best Christmas Party Ever” kicked off last Saturday in Rockville Center, New York, and will continue for eight more nights across the country before wrapping on Dec. 23 at City Winery in New York City.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer resurrected the long-dormant Ronettes name last year a new single, “Love Power,” and a string of tour dates stretching from Spain to Napa Valley and beyond. “It’s blowing my mind because I get more of an audience now than I did with the original Ronettes,” she marveled during a recent interview with PEOPLE. “I’m talking 18-year-old girls with beehives!”

In January, Spector and the Ronettes will take their beehives, mascara and dancing shoes across the pond to the U.K. and Ireland for a series of dates culminating at London’s famed Roundhouse on Jan. 27, before returning Stateside for more shows in the spring. Check here for a full list and tickets info.