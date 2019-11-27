Image zoom Ronnie Spector David Williams/Redux

Ronnie Spector has made herself an indelible part of Christmas with her soaring versions of classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” recorded alongside the Ronettes. Now the Queen of Rock is kicking off the holiday season by joining forces with Elle King for an all new yuletide anthem!

On Wednesday, Spector and King released “Under the Mistletoe,” and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere. Produced by Nic Jodoin, co-owner of Valentine Recording Studios, the instant classic was penned by songwriters Camille Moitoret and David Lachance. Proceeds from the track go to benefit The Art of Elysium, a non-profit known for rallying the artistic community and helping bring comfort to children who are homeless and in need.

“Everybody knows I love Christmas! And I’m thrilled to sing a new holiday song for a worthy cause!” Spector tells PEOPLE in a statement. “It was great collaborating with Elle King on ‘Under the Mistletoe.’ She sounds amazing, she’s a real artist, and I love how our vocals work together.”

The seeds for the duet were sewn when Spector invited King to join her onstage at the Glastonbury in 2016. “Now we’ve been able to reconnect to support the homeless community — and especially children impacted by homelessness — as the holiday season approaches,” she continues. “I encourage all my fans to find one thing they can do to help another person this Christmas. Let’s all get in the positive, holiday spirit!”

Spector, 76, is certainly working overtime this holiday season. On Dec. 2 she’ll be performing with the Ronettes at the at the 20th Annual “Winter’s Eve at Lincoln Square.” The West Side’s only tree lighting ceremony, which is free to all, begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a lively lineup of legendary performers, up-and-coming musicians, entertainment, dancers, and more.

“As a native New Yorker, I’m thrilled to take part in this wonderful celebration,” Spector previously said in a statement. “I was born and raised in Spanish Harlem, but many people don’t realize I lived on West End Avenue and Riverside Drive for many years, so coming back to the Upper West Side feels like home. I love it.”

Then she’ll take the festive festivities on the road for a series of Christmas shows in the U.K. and Ireland from Dec. 14 to Dec. 23. Visit her side for venues and ticket information.