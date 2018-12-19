Canadian-Romanian Singer Anca Pop, 34, Dead After Car Plunges Into River

Canadian-Romanian singer Anca Pop has died.

Authorities discovered Anca’s body Monday after divers found her car submerged in the Danube River in south-western Romania, police said, the Associated Press reports. She was 34.

Police initially began looking into Anca’s whereabouts after her sister informed police that she never made it to their family home Sunday evening, according to the AP.

At this time it is not clear how Anca’s car plunged into the river as her death is still under investigation.

Her sudden death comes just two years after she released her self-titled album Anca Pop.

The young artist’s music can be described as a fusion of Balkan and mainstream pop, Billboard reports.

In 1987, Anca’s family was forced to flee communist Romania crossing the very river she died in on a small raft. They sought refuge in Canada, but returned to Romania after the end of communism, the magazine reported.

While she spent much of her time in Romania and Canada, Anca acquired quite a following in Japan.

In addition, she collaborated with Bosnian musician Goran Bregovic on his album Champagne for Gypsies, Billboard reported.

This year she revealed she was in a relationship with a woman, causing a stir in the conservative country, the AP reports.

Following the news of her death, hundreds of fans shared their well wished under Anca’s last Instagram post, which happens to be a photo of herself gazing at the Danube River.

“I’m so sorry, Anca, a woman so beautiful and full of life. The world remains poorer after your departure. Thank you for sharing what you have been with us!” one user wrote.

Another simply commented, “Rest in peace beautiful.”

Anca is survived by her sister and parents, USA Today reported.