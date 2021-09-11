Rolling Stones Tour Manager Mick Brigden Dies After Accident at Home While Digging Grave for Dog

During his decades-long career, Mick Brigden worked with the likes of Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Peter Frampton and Carlos Santana

Mick Brigden, a tour manager known for his work with the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, died on Sunday following an accident at his home in Santa Rosa, California, according to his family. He was 73.

Brigden's wife, Julia Dreyer Brigden, told local newspaper The Press Democrat that the accident happened while her husband was digging a grave for their pet dog. The manager was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Born in Southend On Sea, England, Brigden was a protégé of famed concert promoter Bill Graham and worked with the likes of Van Morrison, Humble Pie, Peter Frampton and Carlos Santana during his decades-long career.

He was first a graphic artist in Canada but pivoted his career to management after meeting Mountain frontman Felix Pappalardi in New York, according to Brigden's obituary on his website.

mick brigden Credit: MJJ Management

Brigden spent seven years working under Graham before taking over the management division of the promoter's Bill Graham Presents organization. From there, he helped launch Wolfgang Records, which distributed six of Eddie Money's studio albums — including his 1977 self-titled debut.

Following Graham's death in 1991, Brigden and his management partner, Arnold "Arnie" Pustilnik, joined 13 other BGP employees in purchasing 90 percent of the company. He and Pustilnik sold the business in the early 2000s, when Brigden opened MJJ Management with guitarist Joe Satriani as his sole client.

"It's been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock 'n' roll," Satriani said in a statement following Brigden's death. "I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side."

"He was the ultimate music business mentor. Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of things and more. I learned so much about how to be a good person from Mick," he added. "Throughout his illustrious career he worked the biggest and the best, but always knew it was important to be kind, be respectful, be cool and do things the right way."

Outside of music management, Brigden had a passion for winemaking, supplying grapes grown in his Northern California vineyard to make an exclusive Owl Ridge cabernet.

Brigden is survived by his wife Julia, son Jack, stepdaughter Jessica and grandson David Merz.