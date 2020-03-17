As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Like many of their musical peers, The Rolling Stones announced Tuesday that they will also be postponing their upcoming tour in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Stones 15-date No Filter summer 2020 tour was set to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9, but will now be postponed. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their original tickets and await further information about rescheduled dates.

The Stones issued a statement, sharing, “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority.”

They added, “We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

The Rolling Stones

The Stones, whose four core members are in their 70s, have toured every year since 2012.

While the 2019 North American leg of the No Filter tour was postponed when band member Mick Jagger underwent a surgical procedure to replace a valve in his heart, it only knocked the tour back a few weeks. Jagger performed at all of the shows without any sign of weakness.

The Stones are just the latest of many musical acts who have postponed or even cancelled touring plans due to the current coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe.

Music icon Cher announced that her Here We Go Again Tour is postponed effective immediately while country music star Blake Shelton similarly announced the final dates of his Friends and Heroes Tour have been postponed as well.

Music festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the Stagecoach Music Festival and the South by Southwest festival (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas have also been altered with Coachella now set to take place later this year in October and the SXSW Festival canceled altogether. The iHeartRadio Music Awards and the ACM Awards have also been postponed.

As of Tuesday, there are currently 190,140 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.