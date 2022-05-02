What to Know About Rising Singer Role Model, Who Has Recently Been Linked to Emma Chamberlain

From being discovered by Mac Miller to his Euphoria audition, here's a roundup of interesting facts about the rising star

Role Model has stepped into the music scene.

The singer-songwriter, born Tucker Pillsbury, has been a music star on the rise since the release of his debut EP in 2017.

In the years that followed, the 24-year-old has gone on to work with today's top artists, performed at some of the biggest venues, and is now embarking on a world tour.

Most recently, Role Model turned heads when he stepped out with YouTube star Emma Chamberlain in March, walking the red carpet together at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Though the two have yet to confirm their status, they have actually known each other for a couple of years. In June 2020, they were captured in a photo together posted by Chamberlain's friend Olivia Rouyre.

Chamberlain recently admitted she was in a relationship during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February, however, she played coy about the person's identity.

"Being best friends with your significant other is the best f—king thing ever," she said.

Here's everything to know about rising star Role Model.

Role Model was discovered by Mac Miller

After releasing his 2017 ballad "Stolen Car," a song about longing and addiction, Role Model caught the attention of late rapper Mac Miller, eventually leading to his deal with Interscope Records and his move to Los Angeles.

"Then, the [Instagram] DM happened. Mac Miller reached out and flew me out, and my career kicked off," Role Model told GQ. "He told me he related to 'Stolen Car.' Then, he passed. I was back home when I got the call, and I started crying when I hung up. Mac was the first person to see me as an artist."

Role Model's Rx album hints at his rumored relationship with Emma Chamberlain

Role Model's rise to fame has been nonetheless rapid since his days at the University of Pittsburgh in 2018. Following his record deal, several music releases, and move across the country, the up-and-coming musician recently released his debut album Rx in April 2022.

When Role Model first started writing the album, it mainly consisted of love songs. Although he scrapped the original cut, approaching it from a more "unique" angle, he told GQ that the album is "all about [his girlfriend]."

In fact, fans have been speculating that the girl featured in his "neverletyougo" music video is Chamberlain, despite the person never showing her face.

"It's one of my favorite songs, and now it's one of my favorite videos," Role Model tells PEOPLE. "It's always the simple ones, I guess."

Role Model had never been in a relationship before

Although neither Role Model nor Chamberlain have confirmed their relationship with each other, they have both vocally admitted to being in one.

In an interview with GQ, Role Model revealed that his current relationship is his first-ever girlfriend.

"This relationship is my first girlfriend ever. I'm so used to sleeping around and breaking hearts," he said. "I was very closed off to the idea of a relationship before this. I was always scared of how it would influence my music." He added, "I'm just so happy with this person, though. She's the best."

Role Model performed at Coachella

Role Model recently made his Coachella debut on the Gobi Stage during the festival's first and second weekend and was stoked to hear the crowd sing along during his set.

"At Coachella, there were far more people than I would've expected," he tells PEOPLE. "It felt a lot like our shows on tour, which is cool. It's very inclusive, and we're all singing together."

He added, "Our first show on tour was in Pomona [in California] right before Coachella. It was days after we put out the album, and the fans knew every word. I didn't even know the words yet!"

Role Model sees acting in his future

In addition to music, Role Model has a passion for acting. Prior to the release of his album, he set out to audition for the role of Elliot in Euphoria. Although it ended up going to Dominic Fike, the musician told GQ that he went all-in on the audition process.

"Dominic Fike did a great job, but I was up for that role," he explained. "Before the audition, I studied for two weeks and locked myself in my apartment. I want to go into acting alongside my music career."

He also recently told PEOPLE that the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film (which will be played by Austin Butler) "probably would've been [his] dream."

Role Model has Type 1 diabetes

There is a lot of adjusting that comes with Role Model's busy lifestyle, making touring a bit of a learning curve, especially with the added responsibility of managing his Type 1 diabetes.

"This is the first tour where I really had to think about it," he tells PEOPLE. "I felt super lost a couple months ago with it. It's definitely a hard thing to try and get the crew educated. It's a small window of time and there's a whole lot to learn. I'm still learning, and it's been 10 years."

Role Model tells PEOPLE he has found a mentor in Haim's Este Haim, who also has Type 1 diabetes.