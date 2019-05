For his March 23 wedding to Barbara Fialho, Rohan Marley made his bride as happy as can be by marrying in her hometown of Montes Claros, Brazil.

Marley, the son of late reggae legend Bob Marley, is an entrepreneur and father of seven children, five of whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Lauryn Hill. He and the Victoria’s Secret model, 31, met four years ago.

“I have met my perfect match,” Marley, 46, tells PEOPLE. “We are friends and partners in life. And I love her very much.”